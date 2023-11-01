A charming stone built family home set over three floors plus cellar is on the market with Hunters for £349,950.

The cottage on Gladstone Road in Rawdon, Leeds, with enclosed gardens and a mix of modern elegance and timeless character is ideal for a growing family.

Enter into the hallway which leads to a spacious dining kitchen with modern appliances and fitted base and wall units as well as a charming stone fireplace. The open lounge with exposed wood beams is flowing with natural light through the large windows to the rear.

On the first floor are three generous and tastefully decorated bedrooms, as well as a luxury four-piece family bathroom with bathtub.

Up the stairs is the large master bedroom loft. This double bedroom has lots of storage, skylight windows and an ensuite bathroom.

Externally, the rear garden is a tranquil oasis, ideal for family gatherings and alfresco dining. The property also offers off-street and permit parking.

