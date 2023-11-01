Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this charming terraced cottage for sale in Leeds with four bedrooms and relaxing enclosed garden

A charming stone built family home set over three floors plus cellar is on the market with Hunters for £349,950.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

The cottage on Gladstone Road in Rawdon, Leeds, with enclosed gardens and a mix of modern elegance and timeless character is ideal for a growing family.

Enter into the hallway which leads to a spacious dining kitchen with modern appliances and fitted base and wall units as well as a charming stone fireplace. The open lounge with exposed wood beams is flowing with natural light through the large windows to the rear.

On the first floor are three generous and tastefully decorated bedrooms, as well as a luxury four-piece family bathroom with bathtub.

Up the stairs is the large master bedroom loft. This double bedroom has lots of storage, skylight windows and an ensuite bathroom.

Externally, the rear garden is a tranquil oasis, ideal for family gatherings and alfresco dining. The property also offers off-street and permit parking.

This four bedroom stone cottage is on the market.

1. Exterior

This four bedroom stone cottage is on the market.

Photo Sales
A bright and spacious lounge with exposed beams.

2. Lounge

A bright and spacious lounge with exposed beams.

Photo Sales
It also has a striking rustic fireplace.

3. Lounge

It also has a striking rustic fireplace.

Photo Sales
The sleek modern kitchen with fitted units.

4. Kitchen

The sleek modern kitchen with fitted units.

Photo Sales
It has lots of workspace for culinary delights.

5. Kitchen

It has lots of workspace for culinary delights.

Photo Sales
The open kitchen also has this spacious dining area with stone fireplace.

6. Dining room

The open kitchen also has this spacious dining area with stone fireplace.

Photo Sales
