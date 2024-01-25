The beautiful home on Town Street in the Leeds village Rodley is set over three storeys with a decked terrace right on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal with a smart garden with direct access to the water.

On the entry floor is an entrance vestibule opening into a large dual aspect, split level living and dining room ceiling spotlights and staircase down to a welcoming kitchen to the lower ground floor with sliding window opening onto the decked terrace to the rear with canal views. There is also cellar storage here and a door out to the rear elevation.

Up the stairs to the first floor are two good-size bedrooms, the master with far reaching views over the canal and bedroom two with fitted wardrobes. The bathroom has been recently updated with white suite with grey shaker-style vanity unit, p-shape bath with rainfall shower over.

Externally, a smart garden sits to the rear with decking overlooking the canal making it a suburb spot to enjoy on a warm day.

The property is on the market with Manning Stainton for £270,000.

