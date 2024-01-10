Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this charming Leeds family home with large surrounding 'secret garden' and breathtaking views

A stunning property in the heart of Rawdon, Leeds, close by to Rawdon Town Street with magnificent views and a "secret garden" feel is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The three bedroom home, located in a tucked away location on Summerseat, just of Henley Close, is on the market with the Home Movement for £400,000.

On the ground floor is an entry porch leading to two reception rooms, currently used as a lounge overlooking the front garden and a dining room connecting to the good-size kitchen to the rear.

The first floor comprise two bedrooms, one double and one single, as well as a shower room and bathroom. Up the stairs is a gorgeous large double bedroom with vaulted ceiling and Velux windows.

The property offers extensive gardens, offering a "secret garden" feel, to the front and rear and incredible far reaching views as far as the Leeds City Centre skyline. It also has a driveway and garage.

This charming terraced house "Summerseat" with large gardens in the heart of Rawdon is on the market.

1. Exterior

This charming terraced house "Summerseat" with large gardens in the heart of Rawdon is on the market. Photo: The Home Movement

An entry hallway leads to this dining room.

2. Dining room

An entry hallway leads to this dining room. Photo: The Home Movement

To the front sits a stylish lounge overlooking the front garden.

3. Lounge

To the front sits a stylish lounge overlooking the front garden. Photo: The Home Movement

To the rear is the kitchen with fitted units and appliances, and access to the rear garden.

4. Kitchen

To the rear is the kitchen with fitted units and appliances, and access to the rear garden. Photo: The Home Movement

On the first floor is this stylish double bedroom.

5. Bedroom

On the first floor is this stylish double bedroom. Photo: The Home Movement

A second, smaller bedroom sits to the rear.

6. Bedroom

A second, smaller bedroom sits to the rear. Photo: The Home Movement

