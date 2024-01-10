13 pictures of this charming Leeds family home with large surrounding 'secret garden' and breathtaking views
A stunning property in the heart of Rawdon, Leeds, close by to Rawdon Town Street with magnificent views and a "secret garden" feel is on the market.
The three bedroom home, located in a tucked away location on Summerseat, just of Henley Close, is on the market with the Home Movement for £400,000.
On the ground floor is an entry porch leading to two reception rooms, currently used as a lounge overlooking the front garden and a dining room connecting to the good-size kitchen to the rear.
The first floor comprise two bedrooms, one double and one single, as well as a shower room and bathroom. Up the stairs is a gorgeous large double bedroom with vaulted ceiling and Velux windows.
The property offers extensive gardens, offering a "secret garden" feel, to the front and rear and incredible far reaching views as far as the Leeds City Centre skyline. It also has a driveway and garage.