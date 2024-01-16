Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this characterful stone-built Leeds home with raised terrace overlooking an enclosed garden

This home in Leeds has been tastefully extended and finished to a high standard.

By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The three bedroom home on Moorland Crescent in Guiseley, close to local amenities and the nearby railway station, is on the market with Dacre Son & Hartley for £350,000.

Enter into a bright hallway with built-in storage cloaks and find the contemporary living room with multi-fuel stove. The open plan kitchen has a range of built in appliances and white high gloss units and leading to the dining space with large windows overlooking the rear garden and bi-folding doors to the raised terrace finished in indian stone.

On the first floor is a landing leading to three good-size bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub with shower over.

Externally is a widened driveway with block-paved edging. To the rear is a spacious enclosed rear garden with sheltered seating patio and a useful garden room.

This three bedroom semi-detached home on Moorland Crescent in Guiseley is on the market for £350,000.

1. Exterior

This three bedroom semi-detached home on Moorland Crescent in Guiseley is on the market for £350,000. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

To the rear is a stunning garden with access via an elevated terrace and the overlooking dining room.

2. Garden

To the rear is a stunning garden with access via an elevated terrace and the overlooking dining room. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The front door opens to this bright hallway.

3. Hall

The front door opens to this bright hallway. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

Here is a spacious living room with fireplace.

4. Living room

Here is a spacious living room with fireplace. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The open plan kitchen features white high gloss units and a range of built-in appliances.

5. Dining kitchen

The open plan kitchen features white high gloss units and a range of built-in appliances. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

It opens to the dining area with a large window overlooking the rear garden and access to the terrace.

6. Dining kitchen

It opens to the dining area with a large window overlooking the rear garden and access to the terrace. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

