13 pictures of this characterful stone-built Leeds home with raised terrace overlooking an enclosed garden
This home in Leeds has been tastefully extended and finished to a high standard.
The three bedroom home on Moorland Crescent in Guiseley, close to local amenities and the nearby railway station, is on the market with Dacre Son & Hartley for £350,000.
Enter into a bright hallway with built-in storage cloaks and find the contemporary living room with multi-fuel stove. The open plan kitchen has a range of built in appliances and white high gloss units and leading to the dining space with large windows overlooking the rear garden and bi-folding doors to the raised terrace finished in indian stone.
On the first floor is a landing leading to three good-size bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub with shower over.
Externally is a widened driveway with block-paved edging. To the rear is a spacious enclosed rear garden with sheltered seating patio and a useful garden room.