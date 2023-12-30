Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this century old Leeds home full of character with large bay windows and green gardens

The Moortown house has stunning features and lots of space for large families.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Enter the home on Kings Mount, built in 1927, via an entry porch leading to the large hall. The beautiful sitting room has a large bay window and feature fireplace.

A modern breakfast kitchen sits to the rear, while a separate dining room has space for a large dining table. On this floor is also a handy study and guest WC.

On the first floor are five good size bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite shower room, along with the house bathroom with bathtub and separate shower and a second WC.

The property sits on a large garden with multiple planted and sitting areas. It is listed with Fowler and Powell for £700,000.

1. Exterior

A five bedroom detached house on Kings Mount in Moortown has been listed with Fowler and Powell for £700,000. Photo: Fowler and Powell

Enter via this entry porch.

2. Porch

Enter via this entry porch. Photo: Fowler and Powell

It takes you into a bright and spacious entrance hall.

3. Hallway

It takes you into a bright and spacious entrance hall. Photo: Fowler and Powell

The stunning living room has large bay window and fireplace.

4. Living room

The stunning living room has large bay window and fireplace. Photo: Fowler and Powell

A beautiful fitted kitchen sits to the rear of the home.

5. Kitchen

A beautiful fitted kitchen sits to the rear of the home. Photo: Fowler and Powell

Here is lots of room for a second dining table.

6. Kitchen

Here is lots of room for a second dining table. Photo: Fowler and Powell

