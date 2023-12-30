13 pictures of this century old Leeds home full of character with large bay windows and green gardens
The Moortown house has stunning features and lots of space for large families.
Enter the home on Kings Mount, built in 1927, via an entry porch leading to the large hall. The beautiful sitting room has a large bay window and feature fireplace.
A modern breakfast kitchen sits to the rear, while a separate dining room has space for a large dining table. On this floor is also a handy study and guest WC.
On the first floor are five good size bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite shower room, along with the house bathroom with bathtub and separate shower and a second WC.
The property sits on a large garden with multiple planted and sitting areas. It is listed with Fowler and Powell for £700,000.