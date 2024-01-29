13 pictures of this beautifully presented Leeds family home in popular area for under £200,000
This charming home offers modern living and lots of space for a family to grow and thrive.
The property on Field End in the Halton area of Leeds is listed on the market with Strike for £190,000.
It is arranged over two floors and briefly comprises an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor, a guest WC, a good-sized kitchen with a range of fitted wall and base units and a spacious living room with sliding doors leading out to the rear garden on the ground floor.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms as well as a single third bedroom and a stylish family bathroom featuring a four-piece suite.
To the rear of the property is a fully enclosed garden with a high degree of privacy with long sun hours making it ideal for relaxing in the warmer months.