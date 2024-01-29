Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this beautifully presented Leeds family home in popular area for under £200,000

This charming home offers modern living and lots of space for a family to grow and thrive.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Jan 2024, 16:45 GMT

The property on Field End in the Halton area of Leeds is listed on the market with Strike for £190,000.

It is arranged over two floors and briefly comprises an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor, a guest WC, a good-sized kitchen with a range of fitted wall and base units and a spacious living room with sliding doors leading out to the rear garden on the ground floor.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms as well as a single third bedroom and a stylish family bathroom featuring a four-piece suite.

To the rear of the property is a fully enclosed garden with a high degree of privacy with long sun hours making it ideal for relaxing in the warmer months.

This charming three bedroom home with garden to the front and back is on the market.

1. Front

This charming three bedroom home with garden to the front and back is on the market. Photo: Strike

Enter the modern home into a bright hallway with guest WC.

2. Hall

Enter the modern home into a bright hallway with guest WC. Photo: Strike

The generously sized kitchen with a range of matching fitted wall and base units.

3. Kitchen

The generously sized kitchen with a range of matching fitted wall and base units. Photo: Strike

Here is also lots of room for a dining table.

4. Kitchen

Here is also lots of room for a dining table. Photo: Strike

To the back sits the large living room.

5. Living room

To the back sits the large living room. Photo: Strike

The spacious room has sliding doors leading out to the rear garden.

6. Living room

The spacious room has sliding doors leading out to the rear garden. Photo: Strike

