Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

13 pictures of this beautifully presented contemporary three bedroom family home for sale in Leeds

This beautifully presented and maintained throughout family home with an enclosed rear garden is on the market with Manning Stainton for £319,950.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:30 GMT

This home, located on Stone Brig Lane in Rothwell, is ideal for a large number of buyers including a growing family.

Enter into a small hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to the large open reception room with bay window to the front for lots of natural light. To the rear is the modern kitchen and diner with fitted wall and base units and integrated appliances as well as glass doors to the rear patio.

To the first floor is a landing leading to the master bedroom, a double with built-in wardrobe, as well as a second double with built-in wardrobes and a single bedroom ideal for a small child.

The fully tiled family bathroom can also be found here.

Eternally is a enclosed rear garden with lawns and patio and a wood built garden shed. To the front is a driveway leading to the side of the property and a small lawn garden.

This charming detached family home is one the market.

1. Exterior

This charming detached family home is one the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The large reception room with bay window to the front.

2. Reception room

The large reception room with bay window to the front. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
On the ground floor is also this modern fitted kitchen with access to the rear garden.

3. Kitchen

On the ground floor is also this modern fitted kitchen with access to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The open kitchen also has a spacious dining area.

4. Kitchen

The open kitchen also has a spacious dining area. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
On the first floor is a landing with access to all bedrooms.

5. Landing

On the first floor is a landing with access to all bedrooms. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Two of the bedrooms are generous doubles.

6. Bedroom

Two of the bedrooms are generous doubles. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsRothwellProperty