13 pictures of this beautifully converted Leeds home with exposed wooden beams and rooflight windows

This stunning former Coach House has been converted into a three to four bedroom home of the highest standard.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 24th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

The large property on Rein Road in Morley, Leeds, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £425,000.

Enter into a well-proportioned hallway with tiled floors, stairs to the first floor and a guest WC. The open living kitchen has a central island breakfast bar and a range of fitted units and appliances and opens up to a large extended reception room with bi-folding glass doors to the gardens and Velux rooflight windows.

A good size lounge that can be used as an extra bedroom if needed is also located on this floor.

To the first floor is a landing with rooflight windows and access to two large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and exposed wooden beams. One of the bedrooms also has an en-suite shower room. A third, single bedroom is also on this floor that can be used as a home office.

The fully tiled three piece family bathroom suite gets lots of light via a Velux rooflight window.

Externally, the enclosed gardens has planted borders and a large driveway with room for multiple vehicles.

1. Exterior

This stunning three bedroom detached home on Rein Road in Morley is for sale with Manning Stainton for £425,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

Enter into a well-proportioned entrance hall with tiled flooring and a guest WC.

2. Hall

Enter into a well-proportioned entrance hall with tiled flooring and a guest WC. Photo: Manning Stainton

The open dining kitchen has a central island breakfast bar and feature arched window.

3. Kitchen

The open dining kitchen has a central island breakfast bar and feature arched window. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen opens up to this bright reception room.

4. Reception room

The kitchen opens up to this bright reception room. Photo: Manning Stainton

The reception room has bi-folding doors opening to a patio space and garden.

5. Reception room

The reception room has bi-folding doors opening to a patio space and garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

Completing the ground floor is an open lounge which can be used as a second reception room or a large bedroom.

6. Lounge

Completing the ground floor is an open lounge which can be used as a second reception room or a large bedroom. Photo: Manning Stainton

