This family home with three bedrooms and a handy loft room offers lots of space for a family.

Enter via the solid wood door with stained glass panel into a bright hallway with stripped wooden floors leading to a large living room with log burner, a second reception room with bay window, a modern kitchen and separate dining room with glass doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor are three god size bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub and shower over. The handy loft room can be used as a fourth bedroom or entertainment space.

Externally is a small lawn to the front with a driveway to the single garage. To the rear is a garden mostly laid to lawn.

