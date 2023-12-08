13 pictures of this beautiful Leeds home in Guiseley with stripped wooden floors and green gardens
This family home with three bedrooms and a handy loft room offers lots of space for a family.
Enter via the solid wood door with stained glass panel into a bright hallway with stripped wooden floors leading to a large living room with log burner, a second reception room with bay window, a modern kitchen and separate dining room with glass doors to the rear garden.
On the first floor are three god size bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub and shower over. The handy loft room can be used as a fourth bedroom or entertainment space.
Externally is a small lawn to the front with a driveway to the single garage. To the rear is a garden mostly laid to lawn.
The Guiseley property on New Way is listed with Hunters for £495,000.