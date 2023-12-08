Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this beautiful Leeds home in Guiseley with stripped wooden floors and green gardens

This family home with three bedrooms and a handy loft room offers lots of space for a family.

By Dennis Morton
Published 8th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Enter via the solid wood door with stained glass panel into a bright hallway with stripped wooden floors leading to a large living room with log burner, a second reception room with bay window, a modern kitchen and separate dining room with glass doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor are three god size bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub and shower over. The handy loft room can be used as a fourth bedroom or entertainment space.

Externally is a small lawn to the front with a driveway to the single garage. To the rear is a garden mostly laid to lawn.

The Guiseley property on New Way is listed with Hunters for £495,000.

This three bedroom property in Guiseley is for sale.

1. Exterior

This three bedroom property in Guiseley is for sale. Photo: Hunters

Enter into this bright hallway with stripped wooden floors.

2. Hall

Enter into this bright hallway with stripped wooden floors. Photo: Hunters

The spacious living room has a fireplace and stripped wooden floors.

3. Living room

The spacious living room has a fireplace and stripped wooden floors. Photo: Hunters

On the ground floor is also a sitting room with bay window.

4. Lounge

On the ground floor is also a sitting room with bay window. Photo: Hunters

The modern kitchen with wooden finish has a range of appliances and units.

5. Kitchen

The modern kitchen with wooden finish has a range of appliances and units. Photo: Hunters

A separate dining room connects to the rear garden via glass doors.

6. Dining room

A separate dining room connects to the rear garden via glass doors. Photo: Hunters

