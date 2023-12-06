13 pictures of this beautiful four bedroom Leeds family home with open dining-kitchen and lounge with fireplace
A beautifully presented four bedroom semi-detached home with open living kitchen and fully landscaped garden is for sale.
Manning Stainton has listed this stunning family property on Worchester Close in East Ardsley, Leeds, for £324,995.
Ideal for a growing family looking for lots of space, the property consists of a spacious living room with fireplace and stairs to the first floor, and a beautiful open dining kitchen with bi-folding doors to the rear garden. The ground floor also has a guest WC.
On the first floor are four bedrooms, of which the master is a spacious double with ensuite shower room. There are two additional double bedrooms and a fourth single bedrooms. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.
Externally is a fully landscaped garden to the rear with patio perfect for barbecues and alfresco dining.