13 pictures of this beautiful four bedroom Leeds family home with open dining-kitchen and lounge with fireplace

A beautifully presented four bedroom semi-detached home with open living kitchen and fully landscaped garden is for sale.

By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Manning Stainton has listed this stunning family property on Worchester Close in East Ardsley, Leeds, for £324,995.

Ideal for a growing family looking for lots of space, the property consists of a spacious living room with fireplace and stairs to the first floor, and a beautiful open dining kitchen with bi-folding doors to the rear garden. The ground floor also has a guest WC.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, of which the master is a spacious double with ensuite shower room. There are two additional double bedrooms and a fourth single bedrooms. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.

Externally is a fully landscaped garden to the rear with patio perfect for barbecues and alfresco dining.

This charming four bedroom demi-detached home in East Ardsley is on the market.

1. Exterior

This charming four bedroom demi-detached home in East Ardsley is on the market.


An entry porch leads into the living room with stairs to the first floor.

2. Living room

An entry porch leads into the living room with stairs to the first floor.


The living room has a feature fireplace.

3. Living room

The living room has a feature fireplace.


The open dining kitchen with skylights is the heart of the property.

4. Dining kitchen

The open dining kitchen with skylights is the heart of the property.


A lounge area with bi-folding doors leads out to the rear garden.

5. Dining kitchen

A lounge area with bi-folding doors leads out to the rear garden.


The kitchen has a range of fitted base and wall units, and the dining area is great for entertaining.

6. Dining kitchen

The kitchen has a range of fitted base and wall units, and the dining area is great for entertaining.


