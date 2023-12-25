Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 pictures of this amazing Leeds riverside flat with exposed beams and open brick work

This stunning flat just a stones throw from River Aire is full of character and has been updated to the highest standards.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 25th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Zenko Properties has listed this three bedroom "Big Barn" in Simpsons Fold East on Dock Street in central Leeds for £650,000.

The stunning flat comprise a large hallway with wood effect ceramic floors and exposed wooden beams in the ceilings leading to the open plan living area with a kitchen with central island, dining area and sitting area. The room features exposed wooden beams and Velux skylights along with vaulted ceilings.

The large master bedroom has a private ensuite shower room, while the two other double bedrooms have large Velux skylights in the vaulted ceilings.

The family bathroom also features skylights and vaulted ceilings and has a bathtub with shower over.

The property is located just a stones throw away from popular Leeds areas such as Briggate and Call Lane.

A stunning flat on Dock Street, right next to the river Aire, is on the market with Zenko Properties for £650,000.

1. Street view

A stunning flat on Dock Street, right next to the river Aire, is on the market with Zenko Properties for £650,000. Photo: Zenko Properties

Photo Sales
Enter into a spacious hallway with full height ceilings with exposed beams.

2. Hallway

Enter into a spacious hallway with full height ceilings with exposed beams. Photo: Zenko Properties

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen has Velux skylights.

3. Kitchen

The modern kitchen has Velux skylights. Photo: Zenko Properties

Photo Sales
The central island is great for family mornings.

4. Kitchen

The central island is great for family mornings. Photo: Zenko Properties

Photo Sales
The kitchen extends to the other side with an open living area.

5. Sitting room

The kitchen extends to the other side with an open living area. Photo: Zenko Properties

Photo Sales
The open space has exposed beams, vaulted ceilings and exposed structural features.

6. Sitting room

The open space has exposed beams, vaulted ceilings and exposed structural features. Photo: Zenko Properties

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty