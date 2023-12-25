This stunning flat just a stones throw from River Aire is full of character and has been updated to the highest standards.

Zenko Properties has listed this three bedroom "Big Barn" in Simpsons Fold East on Dock Street in central Leeds for £650,000.

The stunning flat comprise a large hallway with wood effect ceramic floors and exposed wooden beams in the ceilings leading to the open plan living area with a kitchen with central island, dining area and sitting area. The room features exposed wooden beams and Velux skylights along with vaulted ceilings.

The large master bedroom has a private ensuite shower room, while the two other double bedrooms have large Velux skylights in the vaulted ceilings.

The family bathroom also features skylights and vaulted ceilings and has a bathtub with shower over.

The property is located just a stones throw away from popular Leeds areas such as Briggate and Call Lane.

