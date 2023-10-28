Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of stunning extended family home for sale in Leeds on superb corner plot in highly regarded location

This extended three bedroom semi-detached property in Alwoodley is on the market with Preston Baker for £395,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 28th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Set on a superb corner plot with surrounding gardens, this extended home is perfect for a family. Located on High Ash Avenue in Leeds, the property is in a highly regarded location close to outstanding schools and local amenities.

On the ground floor is an entry porch leading to the spacious living room. The living room opens to the dining room and stunning kitchen with bi-folding doors to the rear garden. A guest WC can also be found on this floor.

On the first floor is a landing leading to the three bedrooms, two of which are doubled with built-in wardrobes, and the final one a roomy single. The contemporary family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.

Externally, the property has a charming lawned front harden and block paved path way leading to the front door. The private side and rear gardens are landscaped to provide a low maintenance garden area. A driveway leads to the detached garage. Here is also a utility room.

The property is set on a superb corner plot.

1. Exterior

The property is set on a superb corner plot. Photo: Preston Baker

The entry porch with vaulted glass ceiling.

2. Hall

The entry porch with vaulted glass ceiling. Photo: Preston Baker

A spacious lounge leads to a separate dining area.

3. Lounge

A spacious lounge leads to a separate dining area. Photo: Preston Baker

The kitchen is full of natural light with this atruim.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is full of natural light with this atruim. Photo: Preston Baker

Large bi-folding doors open to the rear garden.

5. Kitchen

Large bi-folding doors open to the rear garden. Photo: Preston Baker

On the ground floor is also this guest WC.

6. WC

On the ground floor is also this guest WC. Photo: Preston Baker

