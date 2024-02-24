Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 pictures of Leeds city centre's newest high-end student accommodation St Albans on New Briggate

A number of brand new student apartments with exclusive communal rooms have been finished.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 24th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

We take a peek inside the high-end St Albans student apartments in the heart of Leeds, at the top of New Briggate.

The development, marketed by Leeds-based Landlord Direct Lets, has a range of facilities including a fully-equipped gym, cinema, coffee lounge, laundry services, grab-and-go breakfast, free use of bikes, regular housekeeping and even a private dining restaurant.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Here are 13 pictures inside the new high-end St Albans student accommodation on New Briggate:

St Albans is in the heart of the city centre, at the top of New Briggate, with shops, restaurants and bars nearby.

1. St Albans student apartments

St Albans is in the heart of the city centre, at the top of New Briggate, with shops, restaurants and bars nearby. Photo: Ben Clarkson/David Lindsay

Photo Sales
Each self-contained studio offers a comfortable double bed with a private bathroom, study area and fully-fitted kitchen. All utilities are included in the rent.

2. St Albans student apartments

Each self-contained studio offers a comfortable double bed with a private bathroom, study area and fully-fitted kitchen. All utilities are included in the rent. Photo: Ben Clarkson/David Lindsay

Photo Sales
Among the facilities at the accommodation is a fully fitted gym...

3. St Albans student apartments

Among the facilities at the accommodation is a fully fitted gym... Photo: Ben Clarkson/David Lindsay

Photo Sales
... as well as a study room, movie room, pool and table tennis tables and grab-and-go breakfasts.

4. St Albans student apartments

... as well as a study room, movie room, pool and table tennis tables and grab-and-go breakfasts. Photo: Ben Clarkson/David Lindsay

Photo Sales
Leeds Beckett University and the University of Leeds are less than a 10 minute stroll away. The station is around a 12-minute walk from the development.

5. St Albans student apartments

Leeds Beckett University and the University of Leeds are less than a 10 minute stroll away. The station is around a 12-minute walk from the development. Photo: Ben Clarkson/David Lindsay

Photo Sales
The development includes a number of comfortable communal areas where students can socialise, study or work out.

6. St Albans student apartments

The development includes a number of comfortable communal areas where students can socialise, study or work out. Photo: Ben Clarkson/David Lindsay

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsStudents