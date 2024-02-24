We take a peek inside the high-end St Albans student apartments in the heart of Leeds, at the top of New Briggate.

The development, marketed by Leeds-based Landlord Direct Lets, has a range of facilities including a fully-equipped gym, cinema, coffee lounge, laundry services, grab-and-go breakfast, free use of bikes, regular housekeeping and even a private dining restaurant.

Here are 13 pictures inside the new high-end St Albans student accommodation on New Briggate:

St Albans is in the heart of the city centre, at the top of New Briggate, with shops, restaurants and bars nearby.

Each self-contained studio offers a comfortable double bed with a private bathroom, study area and fully-fitted kitchen. All utilities are included in the rent.

Among the facilities at the accommodation is a fully fitted gym...

... as well as a study room, movie room, pool and table tennis tables and grab-and-go breakfasts.

Leeds Beckett University and the University of Leeds are less than a 10 minute stroll away. The station is around a 12-minute walk from the development.

The development includes a number of comfortable communal areas where students can socialise, study or work out.