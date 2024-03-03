The four bedroom detached property on Crawshaw Road in Pudsey is on the market with Manning Stainton for £599,950, and comprise a bright entry hallway with leading to an open lounge.
The lounge forms part of the L-shaped heart of the home which includes a bright dining area with skylights and bi-folding doors to the rear garden, and a modern kitchen with large central island.
The upper floor hosts a large master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite bathroom, and three further double bedrooms. The family bathroom has a separate shower and bathtub.
Externally, lawns wrap around the home and features decked seating areas with direct access via the dining area. A large driveway to the front offers lots of parking space and access to a detached garage.