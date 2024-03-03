Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of an impressive Leeds home with open living-dining area and wrap-around gardens

Tucked away in a small enclave along a leafy avenue in a conservation area in Leeds is this gorgeous home.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

The four bedroom detached property on Crawshaw Road in Pudsey is on the market with Manning Stainton for £599,950, and comprise a bright entry hallway with leading to an open lounge.

The lounge forms part of the L-shaped heart of the home which includes a bright dining area with skylights and bi-folding doors to the rear garden, and a modern kitchen with large central island.

The upper floor hosts a large master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite bathroom, and three further double bedrooms. The family bathroom has a separate shower and bathtub.

Externally, lawns wrap around the home and features decked seating areas with direct access via the dining area. A large driveway to the front offers lots of parking space and access to a detached garage.

This home on a leafy avenue in the Pudsey conservation area is for sale.

1. Exterior

This home on a leafy avenue in the Pudsey conservation area is for sale. Photo: Manning Stainton

The bright hallway sets the tone for the home.

2. Hallway

The bright hallway sets the tone for the home. Photo: Manning Stainton

The open lounge is part of the large L-shaped living-dining area.

3. Living room

The open lounge is part of the large L-shaped living-dining area. Photo: Manning Stainton

It opens up to this beautiful dining area with bi-folding doors and skylights.

4. Dining room

It opens up to this beautiful dining area with bi-folding doors and skylights. Photo: Manning Stainton

The stunning kitchen has a large central island and a range of units and appliances.

5. Kitchen

The stunning kitchen has a large central island and a range of units and appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

A separate lounge sits to the side elevation with large windows overlooking the garden.

6. Lounge

A separate lounge sits to the side elevation with large windows overlooking the garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

