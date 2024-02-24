Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of an extended Leeds family home on a large corner plot with 'stunning' woodland views

A gorgeous five-bedroom home in Leeds with woodlands just across the garden is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 24th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

The captivating property on a large corner plot on Scotland Way in Horsforth is on the market with Hunters for £600,000 and features a large hallway leading to a stylish dual aspect living room with bi-folding doors to the garden.

The L-shaped dining room works as a second reception room with tonnes of possibilities while the bright separate kitchen is a great place to create culinary masterpieces.

On the upper floor is a spacious landing leading to five good-size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and its own en-suite shower room.

Externally, the large corner plot has direct access to the woodlands, making this Leeds home ideal for an outdoor enthusiast. The gardens features mature shrubs, lawns and patio as well as flower beds and a driveway with access to a good-size garage.

An extended family home on a large corner plot in Horsforth is up for sale.

1. Exterior

An extended family home on a large corner plot in Horsforth is up for sale. Photo: Hunters

Enter into a grand hallway with guest WC.

2. Hallway

Enter into a grand hallway with guest WC. Photo: Hunters

The large reception room sits to the right of the property.

3. Reception room

The large reception room sits to the right of the property. Photo: Hunters

The dual aspect room features a window overlooking the front elevation and bi-folding doors to the rear garden.

4. Reception room

The dual aspect room features a window overlooking the front elevation and bi-folding doors to the rear garden. Photo: Hunters

The bright modern style kitchen with a number of appliances and units.

5. Kitchen

The bright modern style kitchen with a number of appliances and units. Photo: Hunters

The L-shaped dining room has room for a large dining table and enough space for a snug area and home study.

6. Dining room

The L-shaped dining room has room for a large dining table and enough space for a snug area and home study. Photo: Hunters

