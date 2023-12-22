13 pictures of a terraced Leeds home with two bedrooms and cosy rear garden ideal for first time buyers
A terraced house with green gardens and living space ideal for a young couple or first time buyers is on the market.
Located on Weavers Croft in the Leeds market town Pudsey, the property is listed with estate agents Hunters for £195,000.
A small entry porch takes you into a spacious lounge with stairs to the first floor. To the rear is a dining kitchen with fitted base and wall units and appliances, and a glass door leading to the rear garden.
On the first floor is a double bedroom along with a single bedroom which can be used for storage or office space. The house bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.
To the rear is a green enclosed garden with plenty of space for alfresco dining and entertaining.