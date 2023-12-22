Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a terraced Leeds home with two bedrooms and cosy rear garden ideal for first time buyers

A terraced house with green gardens and living space ideal for a young couple or first time buyers is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Located on Weavers Croft in the Leeds market town Pudsey, the property is listed with estate agents Hunters for £195,000.

A small entry porch takes you into a spacious lounge with stairs to the first floor. To the rear is a dining kitchen with fitted base and wall units and appliances, and a glass door leading to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a double bedroom along with a single bedroom which can be used for storage or office space. The house bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.

To the rear is a green enclosed garden with plenty of space for alfresco dining and entertaining.

1. Front

This two bedroom terraced home on Weavers Croft, Pudsey, is on the market with Hunters for £195,000.

Enter into this spacious lounge.

2. Lounge

Enter into this spacious lounge.

The open plan reception room has a large window to the front elevation.

3. Lounge

The open plan reception room has a large window to the front elevation.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of base and wall units and appliances.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a range of base and wall units and appliances.

Glass doors lead to the rear garden.

5. Kitchen

Glass doors lead to the rear garden.

Stairs from the lounge take you to the first floor.

6. Stairs

Stairs from the lounge take you to the first floor.

