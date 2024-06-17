The four-bedroom home on Nunroyd Grove in the heart of Leeds’ Moortown area is on the market with estate agents Preston Baker for £500,000.

Having undergone a rear and side extension in 022, the ground floor now comprise a gorgeous entry hallway setting the tome for the home.

The luxurious kitchen is a real eye-catcher and the beating heart of the home along with the vaulted living area with glass doors onto the rear garden.

On the ground floor is also a living room with bay window, a handy study and a utility as well as a guest WC.

The first floor hosts four good-size bedrooms - three doubles and one single - of which one has its own en suite. There is also a family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

Externally, the property has a driveway with parking space for two vehicles as well as an EV charging point to the front.

To the rear is a stunning landscaped garden with a decked area, trees, plants and paved paths. There is also a versatile garden house as well as a shed ideal for storage.

The current owners said: “We have really loved hosting parties for friends, family and neighbours. We will miss the open plan space the most and the beautiful outlook over the garden.

“It has been so convenient living five minutes from dentists, doctors, shops and parks - we’ve had many weekends where we’ve never needed to use the car as we have everything on our doorstep.”