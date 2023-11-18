Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a stunning detached family home in Leeds with two reception rooms and a large garden with summer house

This modern spacious family home in Barwick in Elmet is on the market with Manning Stainton for £450,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Located on The Sycamores, this is an ideal home for a growing family, with lots of space and a large rear garden with summer house.

Enter into a spacious bright hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC. The lounge with feature fireplace sits to the front of the property, and to the rear sits a well equipped kitchen with wall and base units with integrated appliances. A separate spacious dining room has doors leading to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a landing accessing the master bedroom, a spacious double with built-in wardrobes and an ensuite shower room. The two other bedrooms and good sized with built-in wardrobes. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.

Externally is an enclosed large garden mainly laid to lawn with a good size patio ideal for alfresco dining. Here is also a summer house great for entertaining in the warmer months and a shed for storage. To the front is a block paved driveway with ample parking space and access to the single garage.

This stunning three bedroom detached home on The Sycamores in Barwick in Elmet in Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £450,000.

1. Exterior

This stunning three bedroom detached home on The Sycamores in Barwick in Elmet in Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £450,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

Enter into a spacious bright hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC.

2. Hall

Enter into a spacious bright hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC. Photo: Manning Stainton

The lounge with feature fireplace sits to the front of the property.

3. Reception room

The lounge with feature fireplace sits to the front of the property. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the rear sits the well equipped kitchen with wall and base units with integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

To the rear sits the well equipped kitchen with wall and base units with integrated appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

A separate dining room has doors leading into the rear garden.

5. Dining room

A separate dining room has doors leading into the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

On the first floor is the master bedroom.

6. Bedroom

On the first floor is the master bedroom. Photo: Manning Stainton

