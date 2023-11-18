This modern spacious family home in Barwick in Elmet is on the market with Manning Stainton for £450,000.

Located on The Sycamores, this is an ideal home for a growing family, with lots of space and a large rear garden with summer house.

Enter into a spacious bright hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC. The lounge with feature fireplace sits to the front of the property, and to the rear sits a well equipped kitchen with wall and base units with integrated appliances. A separate spacious dining room has doors leading to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a landing accessing the master bedroom, a spacious double with built-in wardrobes and an ensuite shower room. The two other bedrooms and good sized with built-in wardrobes. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.

Externally is an enclosed large garden mainly laid to lawn with a good size patio ideal for alfresco dining. Here is also a summer house great for entertaining in the warmer months and a shed for storage. To the front is a block paved driveway with ample parking space and access to the single garage.

1 . Exterior This stunning three bedroom detached home on The Sycamores in Barwick in Elmet in Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £450,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Hall Enter into a spacious bright hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Reception room The lounge with feature fireplace sits to the front of the property. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen To the rear sits the well equipped kitchen with wall and base units with integrated appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Dining room A separate dining room has doors leading into the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales