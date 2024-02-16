Set over three floors plus a basement, this four-bedroom home on Emville Venue just off Shadwell Lane in Leeds on the market with Preston Baker for £425,000 is a perfect family home.

The attractive stone terrace comprise an entry hall leading to a large living room with high ceilings and an eye-catching fireplace surround. The dining kitchen features a range of units and integrated appliances, while the exposed brick chimney breast adds more character to the room.

On the first floor are two good-size double bedrooms along with a family bathroom with full-size bathtub and separate shower. Two further bedrooms with skylight windows and built-in wardrobes and exposed ceiling beams can be found on the second floor. Here is also a second shower room.

Externally is a large garden laid to lawn to the front with fenced boundaries. To the rear is an attractive courtyard accessed from the kitchen.

