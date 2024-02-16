Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a stone terraced Leeds home with high ceilings and period features set over four floors

A gorgeous terraced house with charming period features and exceptional finish throughout is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Set over three floors plus a basement, this four-bedroom home on Emville Venue just off Shadwell Lane in Leeds on the market with Preston Baker for £425,000 is a perfect family home.

The attractive stone terrace comprise an entry hall leading to a large living room with high ceilings and an eye-catching fireplace surround. The dining kitchen features a range of units and integrated appliances, while the exposed brick chimney breast adds more character to the room.

On the first floor are two good-size double bedrooms along with a family bathroom with full-size bathtub and separate shower. Two further bedrooms with skylight windows and built-in wardrobes and exposed ceiling beams can be found on the second floor. Here is also a second shower room.

Externally is a large garden laid to lawn to the front with fenced boundaries. To the rear is an attractive courtyard accessed from the kitchen.

This gorgeous terraced home with gardens to the front and rear is on the market.

1. Front garden

This gorgeous terraced home with gardens to the front and rear is on the market. Photo: Preston Baker

A spacious entry hallway leads to the ground floor rooms and to the first floor.

2. Hall

A spacious entry hallway leads to the ground floor rooms and to the first floor. Photo: Preston Baker

To the front is a living room with a large window, high ceilings and a period style fire surround.

3. Lounge

To the front is a living room with a large window, high ceilings and a period style fire surround. Photo: Preston Baker

The dining kitchen features an array of units and integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

The dining kitchen features an array of units and integrated appliances. Photo: Preston Baker

The chimney breast opening with exposed bricks adds to the charm.

5. Kitchen

The chimney breast opening with exposed bricks adds to the charm. Photo: Preston Baker

A bright landing connects the three floors.

6. Landing

A bright landing connects the three floors. Photo: Preston Baker

