13 pictures of a stone built Leeds family home with large loft room and charming garden
This charming stone built home is set in an excellent location close to nearby amenities and offers lots of space for families to grow.
The home on Kirk Green in Yeadon is on the market with Manning Stainton for £379,950.
Inside, the property comprise a welcoming entrance hallway with access to the guest WC, a lounge and dining kitchen with integrated appliances and French doors leading to the rear garden.
The first floor features three bedrooms as well as modern house bathroom with a three piece suite. On the second floor is a large double bedroom with skylights and ensuite shower room.
Outside is a driveway with off street parking for two cars to the front. To the rear is a private enclosed lawned garden with patio seating area.