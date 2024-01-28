Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a stone built Leeds family home with large loft room and charming garden

This charming stone built home is set in an excellent location close to nearby amenities and offers lots of space for families to grow.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 28th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

The home on Kirk Green in Yeadon is on the market with Manning Stainton for £379,950.

Inside, the property comprise a welcoming entrance hallway with access to the guest WC, a lounge and dining kitchen with integrated appliances and French doors leading to the rear garden.

The first floor features three bedrooms as well as modern house bathroom with a three piece suite. On the second floor is a large double bedroom with skylights and ensuite shower room.

Outside is a driveway with off street parking for two cars to the front. To the rear is a private enclosed lawned garden with patio seating area.

This semi-detached home in Yeadon is on the market.

1. Exterior

This semi-detached home in Yeadon is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

Enter into this bright hallway.

2. Hall

Enter into this bright hallway. Photo: Manning Stainton

The living room sits to the front of the home.

3. Living room

The living room sits to the front of the home. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the rear is the opening dining kitchen.

4. Kitchen

To the rear is the opening dining kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton

The modern kitchen has a number of appliances with fitted base and wall units.

5. Kitchen

The modern kitchen has a number of appliances with fitted base and wall units. Photo: Manning Stainton

The dining area has large glass doors leading to the rear garden.

6. Dining area

The dining area has large glass doors leading to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

