The home on Kirk Green in Yeadon is on the market with Manning Stainton for £379,950.

Inside, the property comprise a welcoming entrance hallway with access to the guest WC, a lounge and dining kitchen with integrated appliances and French doors leading to the rear garden.

The first floor features three bedrooms as well as modern house bathroom with a three piece suite. On the second floor is a large double bedroom with skylights and ensuite shower room.

Outside is a driveway with off street parking for two cars to the front. To the rear is a private enclosed lawned garden with patio seating area.

