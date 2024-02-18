Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 pictures of a recently renovated Leeds period home with high ceilings and original features throughout

A fantastic and huge characterful period property in a Leeds town is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

The gorgeous home on Carlton Lane in Rothwell with 3,000 square feet of living accommodation is for sale with Manning Stainton for £650,000.

Internally, a stunning entrance lobby leads to the grand hallway with panelled walls and high ceilings leading to an open dining kitchen with lots of space for furniture and a range of Shaker-style units.

There are two reception rooms with high ceilings and fireplaces, of which one also has a large bay window.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails On the first and second floor are five bedrooms along with a luxurious bathroom and separate shower room.

Externally is a lawned garden to the front along with an enclosed garden with patio and decked seating area to the rear.

This fantastic recently renovated period property is on the market.

1. Exterior

This fantastic recently renovated period property is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Enter into a gorgeous bright hallway full of character features.

2. Hall

Enter into a gorgeous bright hallway full of character features. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The large lounge with original fireplace and bay window to the front.

3. Living room

The large lounge with original fireplace and bay window to the front. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
A second family room with fireplace can also be found on the ground floor.

4. Family room

A second family room with fireplace can also be found on the ground floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The large dining room with bi-folding doors to the rear garden has lots of space for furniture.

5. Dining room

The large dining room with bi-folding doors to the rear garden has lots of space for furniture. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The kitchen is equipped with Shaker-style units, Belfast sink and a range of built-in appliances and Quartz worktops.

6. Kitchen

The kitchen is equipped with Shaker-style units, Belfast sink and a range of built-in appliances and Quartz worktops. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsRothwellManning StaintonFurniture