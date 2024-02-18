The gorgeous home on Carlton Lane in Rothwell with 3,000 square feet of living accommodation is for sale with Manning Stainton for £650,000.

Internally, a stunning entrance lobby leads to the grand hallway with panelled walls and high ceilings leading to an open dining kitchen with lots of space for furniture and a range of Shaker-style units.

There are two reception rooms with high ceilings and fireplaces, of which one also has a large bay window.

On the first and second floor are five bedrooms along with a luxurious bathroom and separate shower room.

Externally is a lawned garden to the front along with an enclosed garden with patio and decked seating area to the rear.

