13 pictures of a period stone-built Leeds home with over 1,900 square feet of living space and green gardens

This stunning period home has been listed on the housing market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 9th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

The excellently presented home on New Road Side in Horsforth in North West Leeds is on the market with Hunters for £600,000.

The home features a lovely lounge with period features throughout as well as a large dining kitchen on the ground floor, ideal for family time and entertaining guests.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

To the first and second floor are four good-size bedrooms along with a family bathroom. The top floor master bedroom has its own en-suite shower room.

A basement with storage and utility room completes the interior, while the exterior hosts mature gardens to the front and rear, creating a relaxing oasis.

This stunning stone-built period home boasting over 19,00 square feet of living space has been listed on the market.

1. Exterior

This stunning stone-built period home boasting over 19,00 square feet of living space has been listed on the market. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Spend some well earned family time in this gorgeous lounge.

2. Lounge

Spend some well earned family time in this gorgeous lounge. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Here you'll find character features such as high ceilings and a beautiful fireplace.

3. Lounge

Here you'll find character features such as high ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
In the spacious dining kitchen is plenty of room for a large dining table. Here is also access to the rear garden.

4. Dining kitchen

In the spacious dining kitchen is plenty of room for a large dining table. Here is also access to the rear garden. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
On the first floor are three generous bedrooms.

5. Bedroom

On the first floor are three generous bedrooms. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
They mix modern and traditional, with each room different from the next.

6. Bedroom

They mix modern and traditional, with each room different from the next. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsGardensPropertyHorsforth