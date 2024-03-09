The excellently presented home on New Road Side in Horsforth in North West Leeds is on the market with Hunters for £600,000.
The home features a lovely lounge with period features throughout as well as a large dining kitchen on the ground floor, ideal for family time and entertaining guests.
To the first and second floor are four good-size bedrooms along with a family bathroom. The top floor master bedroom has its own en-suite shower room.
A basement with storage and utility room completes the interior, while the exterior hosts mature gardens to the front and rear, creating a relaxing oasis.
1. Exterior
This stunning stone-built period home boasting over 19,00 square feet of living space has been listed on the market. Photo: Hunters
2. Lounge
Spend some well earned family time in this gorgeous lounge. Photo: Hunters
3. Lounge
Here you'll find character features such as high ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. Photo: Hunters
4. Dining kitchen
In the spacious dining kitchen is plenty of room for a large dining table. Here is also access to the rear garden. Photo: Hunters
5. Bedroom
On the first floor are three generous bedrooms. Photo: Hunters
6. Bedroom
They mix modern and traditional, with each room different from the next. Photo: Hunters