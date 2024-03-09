The excellently presented home on New Road Side in Horsforth in North West Leeds is on the market with Hunters for £600,000.

The home features a lovely lounge with period features throughout as well as a large dining kitchen on the ground floor, ideal for family time and entertaining guests.

To the first and second floor are four good-size bedrooms along with a family bathroom. The top floor master bedroom has its own en-suite shower room.

A basement with storage and utility room completes the interior, while the exterior hosts mature gardens to the front and rear, creating a relaxing oasis.

Exterior This stunning stone-built period home boasting over 19,00 square feet of living space has been listed on the market.

Lounge Spend some well earned family time in this gorgeous lounge.

Lounge Here you'll find character features such as high ceilings and a beautiful fireplace.

Dining kitchen In the spacious dining kitchen is plenty of room for a large dining table. Here is also access to the rear garden.

Bedroom On the first floor are three generous bedrooms.

Bedroom They mix modern and traditional, with each room different from the next.