13 pictures of a period home near Leeds full of historic features with bespoke kitchen and surrounding gardens

A sublime property piece dating from circa 1860 in Ilkley near Leeds is blends new and old with period and luxurious modern features.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Tom Donnelly at eXp UK has listed this gorgeous home on Wheatley Lane in Ilkley near Leeds for £575,000, which is set over three floors plus a basement and features five large bedrooms and open living spaces.

A bright hallway leads to a large living room centred around an open fireplace, a dining room ideal for bringing friends and family together and a sitting room with skylight and access to the outside gardens.

The separate kitchen features a range of fitted base and wall units along with bespoke hand built cupboard space and butler's pantry.

On the first and second floor are gorgeous landings with access to five good-size bedrooms and a sixth that can be used as a study. The luxurious family bathroom has electric underfloor heating and a four-piece suite with large walk-in shower.

The gardens flank the home to three sides and features sun terraces to the front and rear as well as an outdoor kitchen and ample space for large summer dinners. The garage has been converted into a stunning workshop with sink and recess space for a fridge freezer and worktop.

This sublime period home has been listed on the market by Tom Donnelly at eXp UK.

1. Exterior

This sublime period home has been listed on the market by Tom Donnelly at eXp UK. Photo: eXp UK

As soon as you enter the home you are met by delightful period features.

2. Hallway

As soon as you enter the home you are met by delightful period features. Photo: eXp UK

The spacious dining room is a great place so socialise and to entertain friends and family.

3. Dining room

The spacious dining room is a great place so socialise and to entertain friends and family. Photo: eXp UK

It leads to this gorgeous sitting room with skylight for lots of natural light.

4. Sitting room

It leads to this gorgeous sitting room with skylight for lots of natural light. Photo: eXp UK

The living room is full of period features and centres around an open fireplace.

5. Living room

The living room is full of period features and centres around an open fireplace. Photo: eXp UK

The beating heart of the home is this gorgeous separate kitchen.

6. Kitchen

The beating heart of the home is this gorgeous separate kitchen. Photo: eXp UK

