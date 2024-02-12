A bright hallway leads to a large living room centred around an open fireplace, a dining room ideal for bringing friends and family together and a sitting room with skylight and access to the outside gardens.

The separate kitchen features a range of fitted base and wall units along with bespoke hand built cupboard space and butler's pantry.

On the first and second floor are gorgeous landings with access to five good-size bedrooms and a sixth that can be used as a study. The luxurious family bathroom has electric underfloor heating and a four-piece suite with large walk-in shower.

The gardens flank the home to three sides and features sun terraces to the front and rear as well as an outdoor kitchen and ample space for large summer dinners. The garage has been converted into a stunning workshop with sink and recess space for a fridge freezer and worktop.

