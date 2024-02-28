Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a North Leeds home in a new-build estate with extended open dining and living area

This is a beautiful end-of-terrace home in North Leeds with an open plan living and dining area and enclosed rear garden.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

The four bedroom home Teale Court is a new built estate in Chapel Allerton currently on the market with Fowler and Powell for £425,000.

Enter into a hallway with traditional tiles, a handy guest WC and access to the bright living room. The living room seamlessly leads to the open dining room and modern kitchen with a second reception room with skylights and bi-folding doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor is the master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite shower room and a second double bedroom currently used as a child's room. On the top floor are two further double bedrooms and the family bathroom with shower over bathtub.

Externally is an enclosed garden with Astroturf and built-in planters to the rear, while a gate leads to the inner courtyard with allocated parking space and garage.

Teale Court is an end-terrace property tucked away in a new build estate in Chapel Allerton.

1. Exterior

Teale Court is an end-terrace property tucked away in a new build estate in Chapel Allerton. Photo: Fowler and Powell

The inviting lounge is a large space filled with natural light.

2. Living room

The inviting lounge is a large space filled with natural light. Photo: Fowler and Powell

It seamlessly leads to this open dining space.

3. Dining room

It seamlessly leads to this open dining space. Photo: Fowler and Powell

Here is also a modern kitchen with isle and neutral grey cabinets and dark countertops.

4. Kitchen

Here is also a modern kitchen with isle and neutral grey cabinets and dark countertops. Photo: Fowler and Powell

On the far end of the open living space is a second lounge with rooflights.

5. Living room

On the far end of the open living space is a second lounge with rooflights. Photo: Fowler and Powell

This beautiful space also has bi-folding doors leading out onto the rear garden.

6. Lounge

This beautiful space also has bi-folding doors leading out onto the rear garden. Photo: Fowler and Powell

