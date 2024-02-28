The four bedroom home Teale Court is a new built estate in Chapel Allerton currently on the market with Fowler and Powell for £425,000.
Enter into a hallway with traditional tiles, a handy guest WC and access to the bright living room. The living room seamlessly leads to the open dining room and modern kitchen with a second reception room with skylights and bi-folding doors to the rear garden.
On the first floor is the master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite shower room and a second double bedroom currently used as a child's room. On the top floor are two further double bedrooms and the family bathroom with shower over bathtub.
Externally is an enclosed garden with Astroturf and built-in planters to the rear, while a gate leads to the inner courtyard with allocated parking space and garage.