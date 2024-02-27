Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a North Leeds end-of-terrace home with period fireplace and traditional cornicing

A south end-of-terrace home with period features in a highly sought-after north Leeds location is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

The three-bedroom home set over four floors on Methley View in Chapel Allerton, Leeds is on the market with Northwood for £315,000.

The spacious hallway sets the tone for the rest of the house, leading to a large living room with bay window and feature fireplace. On this floor is also a guest WC and stairs to the floors below and above.

Located directly below the living room is a spacious kitchen with lots of space for a large dining table.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, a bright room with space for lots of furniture, and a well-maintained tiled house bathroom with a three-piece suite.

The top floor hosts another generous double bedroom, along with a spacious single room ideal for guests or as a home office.

Externally, a low-maintenance courtyard garden sits to the front with stairs to the front door. A large window in the kitchen offers views of the garden area.

A beautiful end-of-terrace home in Chapel Allerton is on the market.

1. Exterior

A beautiful end-of-terrace home in Chapel Allerton is on the market.

To the front of the home is a low maintenance courtyard garden.

2. Courtyard

To the front of the home is a low maintenance courtyard garden.

The fantastic size living room boasting a large bay window letting in lots of natural light.

3. Living room

The fantastic size living room boasting a large bay window letting in lots of natural light.

Here is also a beautiful fireplace with mantle.

4. Living room

Here is also a beautiful fireplace with mantle.

On the ground floor is also a small guest WC.

5. Guest WC

On the ground floor is also a small guest WC.

The kitchen and dining room is positioned directly below the living room.

6. Kitchen

The kitchen and dining room is positioned directly below the living room.

