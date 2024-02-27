The spacious hallway sets the tone for the rest of the house, leading to a large living room with bay window and feature fireplace. On this floor is also a guest WC and stairs to the floors below and above.

Located directly below the living room is a spacious kitchen with lots of space for a large dining table.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, a bright room with space for lots of furniture, and a well-maintained tiled house bathroom with a three-piece suite.

The top floor hosts another generous double bedroom, along with a spacious single room ideal for guests or as a home office.

Externally, a low-maintenance courtyard garden sits to the front with stairs to the front door. A large window in the kitchen offers views of the garden area.

1 . Exterior A beautiful end-of-terrace home in Chapel Allerton is on the market. Photo: Northwood Photo Sales

2 . Courtyard To the front of the home is a low maintenance courtyard garden. Photo: Northwood Photo Sales

3 . Living room The fantastic size living room boasting a large bay window letting in lots of natural light. Photo: Northwood Photo Sales

4 . Living room Here is also a beautiful fireplace with mantle. Photo: Northwood Photo Sales

5 . Guest WC On the ground floor is also a small guest WC. Photo: Northwood Photo Sales