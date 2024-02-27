The three-bedroom home set over four floors on Methley View in Chapel Allerton, Leeds is on the market with Northwood for £315,000.
The spacious hallway sets the tone for the rest of the house, leading to a large living room with bay window and feature fireplace. On this floor is also a guest WC and stairs to the floors below and above.
Located directly below the living room is a spacious kitchen with lots of space for a large dining table.
On the first floor is the master bedroom, a bright room with space for lots of furniture, and a well-maintained tiled house bathroom with a three-piece suite.
The top floor hosts another generous double bedroom, along with a spacious single room ideal for guests or as a home office.
Externally, a low-maintenance courtyard garden sits to the front with stairs to the front door. A large window in the kitchen offers views of the garden area.