This stunning newly built three-storey family home with open living kitchen with media wall and spacious south-facing gardens is on the market.

eXp UK has listed the semi-detached home on Abbey Avenue, Leeds, just a stone's throw from the historic Kirkstall Abbey, and next to the Leeds Bradford Canal for £425,000.

Enter into the stunning newly built home to the hand-tiled hallway leading to the living room with a large bay window to the front elevation. The open living kitchen has modern appliances, fitted base and wall units and central island, as well as lots of room for dining furniture and a sofa. The room also has a media wall with inset TV, and large glass doors to the rear garden terrace.

On the first floor are two spacious and bright double bedrooms as well as the four-piece family bathroom with roll-top bathtub and walk-in shower. On the second floor are two stunning double bedrooms, both with their own ensuite shower rooms.

Externally is a south-facing garden with a charming terrace for alfresco dining and entertainment as well as a lawn and garden shed. To the front is a gated driveway with two off-street parking spaces, an EV charging point and access to the rear garden.

