13 pictures of a modern Leeds home in a popular area with conservatory and charming garden
This family home is a popular area is perfect for a range of buyers.
Manning Stainton is selling the three bedroom property on Oakwood Drive in Rothwell, Leeds for £270,000.
The ground floor comprise an entry porch leading to a spacious lounge with bay window. To the rear is a large kitchen with a range of appliances and a glass door to the charming conservatory overlooking the rear garden.
The first floor hosts two good-size double bedrooms along with a single bedroom ideally used as an office. The fully tiled house bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.
Externally is an enclosed rear garden with block paved patio sitting area and a good-size lawn with garden shed and a single garage.