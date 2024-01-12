This family home is a popular area is perfect for a range of buyers.

The ground floor comprise an entry porch leading to a spacious lounge with bay window. To the rear is a large kitchen with a range of appliances and a glass door to the charming conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

The first floor hosts two good-size double bedrooms along with a single bedroom ideally used as an office. The fully tiled house bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.

Externally is an enclosed rear garden with block paved patio sitting area and a good-size lawn with garden shed and a single garage.

