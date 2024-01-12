Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a modern Leeds home in a popular area with conservatory and charming garden

This family home is a popular area is perfect for a range of buyers.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 12th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

Manning Stainton is selling the three bedroom property on Oakwood Drive in Rothwell, Leeds for £270,000.

The ground floor comprise an entry porch leading to a spacious lounge with bay window. To the rear is a large kitchen with a range of appliances and a glass door to the charming conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

The first floor hosts two good-size double bedrooms along with a single bedroom ideally used as an office. The fully tiled house bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.

Externally is an enclosed rear garden with block paved patio sitting area and a good-size lawn with garden shed and a single garage.

This modern home on Oakwood Drive in Rothwell is on the market with Manning Stainton for £270,000.

1. Exterior

This modern home on Oakwood Drive in Rothwell is on the market with Manning Stainton for £270,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

The lounge with bay window and wall mounted electric feature fire.

2. Lounge

The lounge with bay window and wall mounted electric feature fire. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the rear is the kitchen with a range of appliances.

3. Kitchen

To the rear is the kitchen with a range of appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

The large room has a glass door to the conservatory.

4. Kitchen

The large room has a glass door to the conservatory. Photo: Manning Stainton

The conservatory sitting room has direct access to the rear garden.

5. Conservatory

The conservatory sitting room has direct access to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

On the ground floor is also a guest WC.

6. Guest WC

On the ground floor is also a guest WC. Photo: Manning Stainton

