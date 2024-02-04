The property on Town Street in Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton Luxe for £700,000 and briefly comprise an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to the large dining kitchen with central island and a range of fitted base and wall units.
A large lounge and separate home office with access to the rear garden is also on this floor, while the converted basement houses a second home office room with access to the garden via French doors.
On the first and second floor are five generous-size bedrooms along with two bathrooms.
Externally, the property sits on a private Yorkshire stone walled gated garden with generous lawns, mature borders, a whole host of established shrubs, veranda, paved patios, a gravelled driveway providing ample parking and a detached double garage with development potential.