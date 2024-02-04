Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a luxurious Victorian Leeds home set over four floors with generous gardens

This outstanding five bedroom four storey Victorian family home in the heart of Horsforth is on the market.

The property on Town Street in Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton Luxe for £700,000 and briefly comprise an entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to the large dining kitchen with central island and a range of fitted base and wall units.

A large lounge and separate home office with access to the rear garden is also on this floor, while the converted basement houses a second home office room with access to the garden via French doors.

On the first and second floor are five generous-size bedrooms along with two bathrooms.

Externally, the property sits on a private Yorkshire stone walled gated garden with generous lawns, mature borders, a whole host of established shrubs, veranda, paved patios, a gravelled driveway providing ample parking and a detached double garage with development potential.

This luxurious five bedroom is on the market.

1. Exterior

This luxurious five bedroom is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton Luxe

Enter into this beautiful hallway with stairs to the first floor.

2. Hallway

Enter into this beautiful hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton Luxe

Enter into the gorgeous kitchen with large central island.

3. Kitchen

Enter into the gorgeous kitchen with large central island. Photo: Manning Stainton Luxe

The kitchen opens up to a spacious dining area.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen opens up to a spacious dining area. Photo: Manning Stainton Luxe

Here is a great place to entertain with glass doors leading onto the gardens.

5. Dining area

Here is a great place to entertain with glass doors leading onto the gardens. Photo: Manning Stainton Luxe

The stunning lounge is truly unique with its rounded door.

6. Lounge

The stunning lounge is truly unique with its rounded door. Photo: Manning Stainton Luxe

