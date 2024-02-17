With the high price comes luxurious living with two large reception rooms, a modern kitchen and a stunning dining room with large roof lantern skylight above for lots of light and bi-folding glass doors to the surrounding gardens in multiple rooms.

On the first floor are four large double bedrooms, of which two have their own ensuite shower rooms, and a family bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.

The second floor houses an additional large bedroom with skylight windows, storage and a shower room.

Externally, the garden and outside spaces wrap around the house and features paved, landscaped, lawned and fully enclosed gardens.

1 . Exterior This impressive five bedroom home is for sale. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The superb home features a large sitting room with bi-folding doors to the garden. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The large open kitchen features a range of units and appliances and lots of work space. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The stunning dining room has a large roof lantern skylight and bi-folding doors. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Reception room There is even a second large sitting room with access to the outside garden. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales