The five bedroom home set over three floors on Leeds Road in the Leeds village Oulton is on the market with Manning Stainton for £849,000.
With the high price comes luxurious living with two large reception rooms, a modern kitchen and a stunning dining room with large roof lantern skylight above for lots of light and bi-folding glass doors to the surrounding gardens in multiple rooms.
On the first floor are four large double bedrooms, of which two have their own ensuite shower rooms, and a family bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.
The second floor houses an additional large bedroom with skylight windows, storage and a shower room.
Externally, the garden and outside spaces wrap around the house and features paved, landscaped, lawned and fully enclosed gardens.