13 pictures of a luxurious Leeds home with multiple reception rooms and roof lantern in dining room

This is an incredibly rare opportunity to own a spacious luxurious family home in Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

The five bedroom home set over three floors on Leeds Road in the Leeds village Oulton is on the market with Manning Stainton for £849,000.

With the high price comes luxurious living with two large reception rooms, a modern kitchen and a stunning dining room with large roof lantern skylight above for lots of light and bi-folding glass doors to the surrounding gardens in multiple rooms.

On the first floor are four large double bedrooms, of which two have their own ensuite shower rooms, and a family bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.

The second floor houses an additional large bedroom with skylight windows, storage and a shower room.

Externally, the garden and outside spaces wrap around the house and features paved, landscaped, lawned and fully enclosed gardens.

This impressive five bedroom home is for sale.

1. Exterior

This impressive five bedroom home is for sale. Photo: Manning Stainton

The superb home features a large sitting room with bi-folding doors to the garden.

2. Sitting room

The superb home features a large sitting room with bi-folding doors to the garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

The large open kitchen features a range of units and appliances and lots of work space.

3. Kitchen

The large open kitchen features a range of units and appliances and lots of work space. Photo: Manning Stainton

The stunning dining room has a large roof lantern skylight and bi-folding doors.

4. Dining room

The stunning dining room has a large roof lantern skylight and bi-folding doors. Photo: Manning Stainton

There is even a second large sitting room with access to the outside garden.

5. Reception room

There is even a second large sitting room with access to the outside garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen and dining room both access the large garden that wrap around the property.

6. Courtyard

The kitchen and dining room both access the large garden that wrap around the property. Photo: Manning Stainton

