13 pictures of a luxurious Leeds home with large basement room and six bedrooms
This six bedroom home blends luxury and modern living with large reception rooms and an open dining kitchen.
Enfields Luxe has listed this property on Richmond Terrace in Guiseley, Leeds for £700,000.
Enter into a bright hallway with guest WC leading to a spacious living room with bay window. The large dining kitchen has a range of appliances and fitted base and wall units along with a central island.
In the basement is a large reception room with glass sliding doors leading out to the enclosed rear garden with large lawn and patio areas.
On the first floor are three double bedrooms, of which one has an en-suite shower room, and a house bathroom with bathtub and shower over. On the top floor are three additional bedrooms and a second family bathroom.