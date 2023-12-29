Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a luxurious Leeds home with large basement room and six bedrooms

This six bedroom home blends luxury and modern living with large reception rooms and an open dining kitchen.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Enfields Luxe has listed this property on Richmond Terrace in Guiseley, Leeds for £700,000.

Enter into a bright hallway with guest WC leading to a spacious living room with bay window. The large dining kitchen has a range of appliances and fitted base and wall units along with a central island.

In the basement is a large reception room with glass sliding doors leading out to the enclosed rear garden with large lawn and patio areas.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms, of which one has an en-suite shower room, and a house bathroom with bathtub and shower over. On the top floor are three additional bedrooms and a second family bathroom.

This luxurious end terrace property on Richmond Terrace in Guiseley is on the market with Enfields Luxe for £700,000.

1. Exterior

This luxurious end terrace property on Richmond Terrace in Guiseley is on the market with Enfields Luxe for £700,000. Photo: Enfields Luxe

A large entry door takes you into the hall.

2. Hall

A large entry door takes you into the hall. Photo: Enfields Luxe

The generous size living room has a bay window.

3. Living room

The generous size living room has a bay window. Photo: Enfields Luxe

To the rear is a large dining kitchen.

4. Kitchen

To the rear is a large dining kitchen. Photo: Enfields Luxe

The kitchen is fitted with base and wall units and appliances and has a central island.

5. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with base and wall units and appliances and has a central island. Photo: Enfields Luxe

The property has six good size bedrooms.

6. Bedroom

The property has six good size bedrooms. Photo: Enfields Luxe

