Estate agents Manning Stainton Luxe has listed the gorgeous home on Barcroft Grove in the Leeds town Yeadon for £540,000.
Inside, a large hallway leads to the open lounge with log burner and beautiful bay window letting lots of natural light flow into the room. The modern breakfast kitchen has a central island and a range of appliances including a wine cooler, and the large dining room leads to a handy utility room and guest WC.
On the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms, of which the largest to the front elevation has an ensuite shower room. The luxurious family bathroom has a bathtub and separate shower.
On the second floor are two additional good-size bedrooms that can be used for a range of other purposes if needed, along with a WC and storage.
Externally is a large driveway with electric vehicle charging point and a lawned garden offering a good degree of privacy.