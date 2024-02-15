Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a luxurious Leeds home set over three storeys with large bay windows and kitchen with wine cooler

A luxurious semi-detached home set over three storeys has been listed on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 15th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Estate agents Manning Stainton Luxe has listed the gorgeous home on Barcroft Grove in the Leeds town Yeadon for £540,000.

Inside, a large hallway leads to the open lounge with log burner and beautiful bay window letting lots of natural light flow into the room. The modern breakfast kitchen has a central island and a range of appliances including a wine cooler, and the large dining room leads to a handy utility room and guest WC.

On the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms, of which the largest to the front elevation has an ensuite shower room. The luxurious family bathroom has a bathtub and separate shower.

On the second floor are two additional good-size bedrooms that can be used for a range of other purposes if needed, along with a WC and storage.

Externally is a large driveway with electric vehicle charging point and a lawned garden offering a good degree of privacy.

This luxurious semi-detached home is on the market.

1. Exterior

This luxurious semi-detached home is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton Luxe

A large bay windows lets lots of natural light flow into the spacious lounge.

2. Lounge

A large bay windows lets lots of natural light flow into the spacious lounge. Photo: Manning Stainton Luxe

The kitchen includes a large breakfast island.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen includes a large breakfast island. Photo: Manning Stainton Luxe

It is equipped with Quartz worktops and a range of appliances including a wine cooler.

4. Kitchen

It is equipped with Quartz worktops and a range of appliances including a wine cooler. Photo: Manning Stainton Luxe

The elegant dining room sits to the rear of the home.

5. Dining room

The elegant dining room sits to the rear of the home. Photo: Manning Stainton Luxe

The property is set over three storeys.

6. Landing

The property is set over three storeys. Photo: Manning Stainton Luxe

