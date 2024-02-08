Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a Leeds home fully refurbished to an 'exacting' standard with open plan living kitchen

A newly refurbished to the highest standard four-bedroom home is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

The spacious home with open plan living area on Primley Park Drive in Leeds is on the market with Preston Baker for £440,000.

As you enter the home you are greeted by a light hallway leading to an open plan living and kitchen area with large glass doors to the rear garden and a kitchen area with central island, fitted base and wall units and modern appliances. A second sitting room features a log burner ideal for colder days.

On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, three double rooms and a generous single, along with a family bathroom with bathtub and shower over.

Externally is a fully landscaped enclosed garden with raised patio area to the rear and a covered side patio leads to a private gym and utility room with handy storage.

1. Exterior

A fully refurbished four-bedroom home has gone up for sale. Photo: Preston Baker

A superb open living kitchen is the heart of the home.

2. Dining room

A superb open living kitchen is the heart of the home. Photo: Preston Baker

Here is a modern kitchen area with central island.

3. Kitchen

Here is a modern kitchen area with central island. Photo: Preston Baker

French doors overlook the rear garden.

4. Dining room

French doors overlook the rear garden. Photo: Preston Baker

The kitchen has a range of base and wall units and modern appliances.

5. Kitchen

The kitchen has a range of base and wall units and modern appliances. Photo: Preston Baker

A relaxing sitting area with a log burner can also be found on the ground floor.

6. Lounge

A relaxing sitting area with a log burner can also be found on the ground floor. Photo: Preston Baker

