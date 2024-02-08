The spacious home with open plan living area on Primley Park Drive in Leeds is on the market with Preston Baker for £440,000.
As you enter the home you are greeted by a light hallway leading to an open plan living and kitchen area with large glass doors to the rear garden and a kitchen area with central island, fitted base and wall units and modern appliances. A second sitting room features a log burner ideal for colder days.
On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, three double rooms and a generous single, along with a family bathroom with bathtub and shower over.
Externally is a fully landscaped enclosed garden with raised patio area to the rear and a covered side patio leads to a private gym and utility room with handy storage.