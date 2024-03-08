13 pictures of a Leeds home in Cross Gates set over three floors with traditional features and modern interior

A lovely four bedroom home in East of Leeds is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

The immaculately presented three-storey semi-detached home on Cross Gates Road in Cross Gates is listed on the market with Manning Stainton for £325,000.

On the ground floor is a welcoming entry hallway leading to a spacious lounge with bay window and log burner. The modern dining kitchen to the rear has a large dining area and modern kitchen with a range of Neff appliances and base and wall units as well as French doors to the garden.

Stairs from the hallway lead to a landing with panelled walls and access to two generous double bedrooms, one of which has a large bay window, and a third, smaller bedroom currently used as an office. The family bathroom has a bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

On the top floor is the stylish master bedroom with skylight window and ceiling spotlights, and a contemporary shower room with large walk-in shower.

Externally, a driveway sits to the front providing off street parking for multiple cars. The rear garden is landscaped and mainly laid to lawn with a large flagged patio seating area with pergola.

This immaculately presented home in Cross Gates offers a great blend of modern luxury and traditional charm.

1. Exterior

This immaculately presented home in Cross Gates offers a great blend of modern luxury and traditional charm. Photo: Manning Stainton

The spacious lounge with log burner and ceiling coving bathes in natural light from the large bay window overlooking the front elevation.

2. Lounge

The spacious lounge with log burner and ceiling coving bathes in natural light from the large bay window overlooking the front elevation. Photo: Manning Stainton

The dining kitchen has a range of modern fitted wall and base units and integrated Neff appliances.

3. Kitchen diner

The dining kitchen has a range of modern fitted wall and base units and integrated Neff appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

French doors in the dining area gives direct access to the rear garden.

4. Kitchen diner

French doors in the dining area gives direct access to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

On the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms, this one with a bay window.

5. Bedroom

On the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms, this one with a bay window. Photo: Manning Stainton

The stylish second bedroom features ceiling spotlights and overlooks the rear.

6. Bedroom

The stylish second bedroom features ceiling spotlights and overlooks the rear. Photo: Manning Stainton

