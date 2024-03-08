The immaculately presented three-storey semi-detached home on Cross Gates Road in Cross Gates is listed on the market with Manning Stainton for £325,000.
On the ground floor is a welcoming entry hallway leading to a spacious lounge with bay window and log burner. The modern dining kitchen to the rear has a large dining area and modern kitchen with a range of Neff appliances and base and wall units as well as French doors to the garden.
Stairs from the hallway lead to a landing with panelled walls and access to two generous double bedrooms, one of which has a large bay window, and a third, smaller bedroom currently used as an office. The family bathroom has a bathtub and separate shower cubicle.
On the top floor is the stylish master bedroom with skylight window and ceiling spotlights, and a contemporary shower room with large walk-in shower.
Externally, a driveway sits to the front providing off street parking for multiple cars. The rear garden is landscaped and mainly laid to lawn with a large flagged patio seating area with pergola.