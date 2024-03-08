The immaculately presented three-storey semi-detached home on Cross Gates Road in Cross Gates is listed on the market with Manning Stainton for £325,000.

On the ground floor is a welcoming entry hallway leading to a spacious lounge with bay window and log burner. The modern dining kitchen to the rear has a large dining area and modern kitchen with a range of Neff appliances and base and wall units as well as French doors to the garden.

Stairs from the hallway lead to a landing with panelled walls and access to two generous double bedrooms, one of which has a large bay window, and a third, smaller bedroom currently used as an office. The family bathroom has a bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

On the top floor is the stylish master bedroom with skylight window and ceiling spotlights, and a contemporary shower room with large walk-in shower.

Externally, a driveway sits to the front providing off street parking for multiple cars. The rear garden is landscaped and mainly laid to lawn with a large flagged patio seating area with pergola.

1 . Exterior This immaculately presented home in Cross Gates offers a great blend of modern luxury and traditional charm. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The spacious lounge with log burner and ceiling coving bathes in natural light from the large bay window overlooking the front elevation. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen diner The dining kitchen has a range of modern fitted wall and base units and integrated Neff appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen diner French doors in the dining area gives direct access to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Bedroom On the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms, this one with a bay window. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales