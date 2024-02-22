Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a Leeds family home with large extended dining kitchen and bespoke bar

An impressive family home in a convenient cul-de-sac in a Leeds village has been listed on the market.

This extended four bedroom home with open kitchen, large garden and its own bar on Suffield Close in Gildersome is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £450,000.

As you enter the property you're greeted by a stylish hallway leading to a snug/office, utility and guest WC before taking you to the open dining kitchen installed in 2022 with breakfast isle, media area, bi-folding doors to the rear garden and skylights.

On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, of which two has built-in wardrobes and the master bedroom has a private en-suite. The fully tiled family bathroom has a three-piece suite.

Externally is a large garden to the rear with artificial lawn, patio and decked seating area. The garage has been converted into a bar.

An impressive four-bedroom family home is on the market.

1. Exterior

An impressive four-bedroom family home is on the market. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The beating heart of the home is this large open dining kitchen.

2. Dining kitchen

The beating heart of the home is this large open dining kitchen. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

It features a large open kitchen installed in 2022 with isle and bi-folding doors and skylights.

3. Dining kitchen

It features a large open kitchen installed in 2022 with isle and bi-folding doors and skylights. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The breakfast bar also features a horseshoe seating area.

4. Dining kitchen

The breakfast bar also features a horseshoe seating area. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

In the corner of the room is a convenient media area.

5. Snug

In the corner of the room is a convenient media area. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

On the first floor are four bedrooms.

6. Bedroom

On the first floor are four bedrooms. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

