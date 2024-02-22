This extended four bedroom home with open kitchen, large garden and its own bar on Suffield Close in Gildersome is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £450,000.
As you enter the property you're greeted by a stylish hallway leading to a snug/office, utility and guest WC before taking you to the open dining kitchen installed in 2022 with breakfast isle, media area, bi-folding doors to the rear garden and skylights.
On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, of which two has built-in wardrobes and the master bedroom has a private en-suite. The fully tiled family bathroom has a three-piece suite.
Externally is a large garden to the rear with artificial lawn, patio and decked seating area. The garage has been converted into a bar.