The bungalow with generous gardens to the front and rear on Howard Avenue in Leeds is on the market with William H Brown for £260,000.

An entrance porch leads into a spacious lounge with gas fireplace and bay window to the front. The centre of the property consists of a snug with exposed ceiling beams and a fireplace with brick surround, with access to the remaining rooms.

An open dining kitchen with wooden floors, a range of base and wall fitted units, French doors to the garden and a second door to the site sits to the rear, while two double bedrooms sits to one side, with the family shower room to the other side.

Externally is a garden laid to lawn with mature borders to the front. A gated driveway sits to the side of the property offering ample off street parking leading to the garage.

The generous rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with high hedge borders, a greenhouse and patio seating area.

