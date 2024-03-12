13 pictures of a Leeds bungalow with generous rear garden just a short walk from Temple Newsam

This lovely two bedroom home in a sought after Leeds location close to Temple Newsam is for sale.

The bungalow with generous gardens to the front and rear on Howard Avenue in Leeds is on the market with William H Brown for £260,000.

An entrance porch leads into a spacious lounge with gas fireplace and bay window to the front. The centre of the property consists of a snug with exposed ceiling beams and a fireplace with brick surround, with access to the remaining rooms.

An open dining kitchen with wooden floors, a range of base and wall fitted units, French doors to the garden and a second door to the site sits to the rear, while two double bedrooms sits to one side, with the family shower room to the other side.

Externally is a garden laid to lawn with mature borders to the front. A gated driveway sits to the side of the property offering ample off street parking leading to the garage.

The generous rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with high hedge borders, a greenhouse and patio seating area.

A well proportioned two bedroom bungalow just a short walk from Temple Newsam is on the market.

1. Exterior

A well proportioned two bedroom bungalow just a short walk from Temple Newsam is on the market. Photo: William H Brown

The spacious lounge with neutral décor features a gas fireplace with surround and a bay window to the front.

2. Lounge

The spacious lounge with neutral décor features a gas fireplace with surround and a bay window to the front. Photo: William H Brown

The snug acts as a second reception room in the centre of the home.

3. Snug

The snug acts as a second reception room in the centre of the home. Photo: William H Brown

It has feature ceiling beams and exposed brick fireplace surround.

4. Snug

It has feature ceiling beams and exposed brick fireplace surround. Photo: William H Brown

To the rear sits a spacious kitchen and diner.

5. Kitchen

To the rear sits a spacious kitchen and diner. Photo: William H Brown

The fitted kitchen features a range of wall and base units with laminate work surfaces over.

6. Kitchen

The fitted kitchen features a range of wall and base units with laminate work surfaces over. Photo: William H Brown

