13 pictures of a large upgraded Leeds family home on a tucked away road near the Leeds Bradford canal

An impressive four bedroom home set over three floors with great kerb appeal in Leeds is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

The house, on Abbey Avenue in Kirkstall, Leeds, close to the Leeds Bradford Canal, has been carefully upgraded by its current owners, and had a new roof fitted in 2022. It is on the market with estate agent Tom Donnelly at eXp UK's Horsforth office for £375,000.

The property's hallway greets you with its wooden floors, which continue into a spacious living room with log burner and large bay window overlooking the front elevation. The spacious dining room is a right room opening up to a kitchen flowing in natural light from a large skylight above.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms along with a family bathroom with three piece suite with bathtub. Two further large double rooms with skylights can be found on the top floor. They both share a shower room accessed directly from the rooms.

To the rear is an impressive, well designed garden with lawn, patio, and greenery ideal for summer barbecues.

A four bedroom home with great kerb appeal is on the market listed with Tom Donnelly at eXp UK.

1. Exterior

A four bedroom home with great kerb appeal is on the market listed with Tom Donnelly at eXp UK.

Enter into a hallway with wooden floors and stairs leading to the upper floors.

2. Hallway

Enter into a hallway with wooden floors and stairs leading to the upper floors.

To the front is a spacious living room with bay window and logburner.

3. Living room

To the front is a spacious living room with bay window and logburner.

Walk into this large dining room wooden flooring which opens up to the kitchen.

4. Dining room

Walk into this large dining room wooden flooring which opens up to the kitchen.

A huge skylight in the kitchen allows light to gently flow into the room.

5. Kitchen

A huge skylight in the kitchen allows light to gently flow into the room.

Behind the kitchen is a handy utility room with American style fridge freezer.

6. Utility room

Behind the kitchen is a handy utility room with American style fridge freezer.

