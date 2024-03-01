The house, on Abbey Avenue in Kirkstall, Leeds, close to the Leeds Bradford Canal, has been carefully upgraded by its current owners, and had a new roof fitted in 2022. It is on the market with estate agent Tom Donnelly at eXp UK's Horsforth office for £375,000.
The property's hallway greets you with its wooden floors, which continue into a spacious living room with log burner and large bay window overlooking the front elevation. The spacious dining room is a right room opening up to a kitchen flowing in natural light from a large skylight above.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms along with a family bathroom with three piece suite with bathtub. Two further large double rooms with skylights can be found on the top floor. They both share a shower room accessed directly from the rooms.
To the rear is an impressive, well designed garden with lawn, patio, and greenery ideal for summer barbecues.