The five-bedroom and three reception rooms home on Calgary Place in Chapel Allerton in North Leeds is listed with Fowler and Powell for £675,000.
On the ground floor is a spacious hallway leading to the open modern kitchen with flowing access to a dining room with bi-folding glass doors, a cosy lounge and a large play room.
On the first floor are four bedrooms along with a luxurious family bathroom, while the top floor hosts the large double bedroom and a shower room.
Externally is a landscaped garden with manicured lawn and paved patio to the rear, while the front hosts a large driveway with ample parking space.