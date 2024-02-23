Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a large renovated Leeds home built in 1927 with open plan kitchen-dining living room

A gorgeous home set over three floors with large open living spaces and luxurious bathrooms in Leeds is on the market.

Published 23rd Feb 2024

The five-bedroom and three reception rooms home on Calgary Place in Chapel Allerton in North Leeds is listed with Fowler and Powell for £675,000.

On the ground floor is a spacious hallway leading to the open modern kitchen with flowing access to a dining room with bi-folding glass doors, a cosy lounge and a large play room.

On the first floor are four bedrooms along with a luxurious family bathroom, while the top floor hosts the large double bedroom and a shower room.

Externally is a landscaped garden with manicured lawn and paved patio to the rear, while the front hosts a large driveway with ample parking space.

1. Exterior

This gorgeous five-bedroom home in Chapel Allerton is on the market. Photo: Fowler and Powell

Enter into a spacious hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to all ground floor rooms.

2. Hallway

Enter into a spacious hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to all ground floor rooms. Photo: Fowler and Powell

The property consists of a naturally flowing living area on the ground floor with this modern kitchen.

3. Kitchen

The property consists of a naturally flowing living area on the ground floor with this modern kitchen. Photo: Fowler and Powell

It has contemporary design and a range of base and wall units.

4. Kitchen

It has contemporary design and a range of base and wall units. Photo: Fowler and Powell

The kitchen opens up to this stunning dining room with skylights and bi-folding glass doors to the rear garden.

5. Dining room

The kitchen opens up to this stunning dining room with skylights and bi-folding glass doors to the rear garden. Photo: Fowler and Powell

The open room continues to this cosy lounge.

6. Lounge

The open room continues to this cosy lounge. Photo: Fowler and Powell

