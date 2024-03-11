13 pictures of a large East Leeds home with extensive garden with garden room and purpose-built play area

This home in Leeds' Colton area is ideal for a large growing family.

Located on Yew Tree Lane, this large, five bedroom home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £495,000.

Enter into a hallway leading to an open dining kitchen with a range of base and wall units and complimentary worktops. The living room features a window to the front, a door to the rear garden and a gas fireplace.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms, of which one has fitted wardrobes and one has its own private en-suite. Two additional double bedrooms with skylights can be found on the top floor.

Externally, the property has a small front garden and driveway leading to the integral garage. To the rear is an impressive garden with lawn, flagged patio seating area, a purpose-built play area and a garden room.

A detached home in Colton is on the market.

1. Exterior

A detached home in Colton is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

The dining kitchen is ideal for entertaining friends and family and has a range of fitted wall and base units.

2. Kitchen

The dining kitchen is ideal for entertaining friends and family and has a range of fitted wall and base units. Photo: Manning Stainton

The lounge has a gas fireplace and a window to the front and door to the rear garden.

3. Living room

The lounge has a gas fireplace and a window to the front and door to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

On the first floor are three double bedrooms.

4. Bedroom

On the first floor are three double bedrooms. Photo: Manning Stainton

The largest on the floor has its own en-suite.

5. En-suite

The largest on the floor has its own en-suite. Photo: Manning Stainton

Each of the spacious bedrooms has a unique look.

6. Bedroom

Each of the spacious bedrooms has a unique look. Photo: Manning Stainton

