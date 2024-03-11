Located on Yew Tree Lane, this large, five bedroom home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £495,000.
Enter into a hallway leading to an open dining kitchen with a range of base and wall units and complimentary worktops. The living room features a window to the front, a door to the rear garden and a gas fireplace.
On the first floor are three double bedrooms, of which one has fitted wardrobes and one has its own private en-suite. Two additional double bedrooms with skylights can be found on the top floor.
Externally, the property has a small front garden and driveway leading to the integral garage. To the rear is an impressive garden with lawn, flagged patio seating area, a purpose-built play area and a garden room.