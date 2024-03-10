13 pictures of a detached Leeds home with impressive boutique hotel style master bedroom suite

This spacious Leeds home with two reception rooms features a real showstopper bedroom on the top floor.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

Estate agents Preston Baker have listed the impressive property on Ayresome Avenue in Leeds' Roundhay area for £775,000.

The ground floor living accommodation includes a spacious lounge with bay window and log burner to the front, a gorgeous kitchen and diner with a family room located right behind it.

Four good-size bedrooms can all be found on the first floor, of which one of the rooms has its own en-suite shower room, along with the family bathroom with bathtub. The top floor loft has been converted into a gorgeous master suite with Victoria & Albert double ended bath, skylight and large window.

Externally, enclosed gardens feature artificial lawns, patio seating area and planted borders.

A stunning five bedroom house is for sale.

1. Exterior

A stunning five bedroom house is for sale. Photo: Preston Baker

Enter into a large hallway setting the tone for the rest of the home.

2. Entrance hall

Enter into a large hallway setting the tone for the rest of the home. Photo: Preston Baker

The lounge features a log burner and large window overlooking the front elevation.

3. Lounge

The lounge features a log burner and large window overlooking the front elevation. Photo: Preston Baker

The open dining kitchen features a central island and a range of modern fittings and appliances.

4. Kitchen

The open dining kitchen features a central island and a range of modern fittings and appliances. Photo: Preston Baker

French doors in the dining area leads onto the rear garden.

5. Dining room

French doors in the dining area leads onto the rear garden. Photo: Preston Baker

Behind the dining room sits a second family room.

6. Family room

Behind the dining room sits a second family room. Photo: Preston Baker

