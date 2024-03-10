The ground floor living accommodation includes a spacious lounge with bay window and log burner to the front, a gorgeous kitchen and diner with a family room located right behind it.

Four good-size bedrooms can all be found on the first floor, of which one of the rooms has its own en-suite shower room, along with the family bathroom with bathtub. The top floor loft has been converted into a gorgeous master suite with Victoria & Albert double ended bath, skylight and large window.