Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 pictures of a detached East Leeds home skilfully upgraded by its current owners close to local attractions

This home in a popular Leeds area has been updated to provide an impressive and modern home.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 25th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

Located on Shield Close in Cross Gates in East Leeds, close to local attractions and amenities like Temple Newsam, this home is ideal for families.

The property, listed with Manning Stainton for ££350,000, comprise an entry hallway leading to an open living-dining kitchen with the living room area to the front and a fitted kitchen with dining area and glass doors to the rear garden to the back.

On the upper floor are two good-size double bedrooms, of which the master suite has fitted wardrobes, and a generous size single room with fitted wardrobes. The family bathroom features a three-piece suite in white.

Externally is a large enclosed rear garden mostly laid to lawn with raised decking area, patio, pebbled borders and outdoor tap and power outlet. To the front is a well-maintained driveway and an integrated garage.

The detached property has been skilfully upgraded by its current owners.

1. Exterior

The detached property has been skilfully upgraded by its current owners. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Decorated in modern colour schemes throughout, the property welcomes you with this hallway.

2. Hallway

Decorated in modern colour schemes throughout, the property welcomes you with this hallway. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The living area is a large modern dual aspect open space room.

3. Living room

The living area is a large modern dual aspect open space room. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
It combines the living room to the front and open dining kitchen to the rear.

4. Living area

It combines the living room to the front and open dining kitchen to the rear. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The kitchen has fitted illuminated base and wall units with complimentary work surfaces over.

5. Dining kitchen

The kitchen has fitted illuminated base and wall units with complimentary work surfaces over. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Up the stairs with glass balustrade is the first floor landing.

6. Landing

Up the stairs with glass balustrade is the first floor landing. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyCross GatesManning StaintonLeedsBorderslawn