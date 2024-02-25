Located on Shield Close in Cross Gates in East Leeds, close to local attractions and amenities like Temple Newsam, this home is ideal for families.

The property, listed with Manning Stainton for ££350,000, comprise an entry hallway leading to an open living-dining kitchen with the living room area to the front and a fitted kitchen with dining area and glass doors to the rear garden to the back.

On the upper floor are two good-size double bedrooms, of which the master suite has fitted wardrobes, and a generous size single room with fitted wardrobes. The family bathroom features a three-piece suite in white.

Externally is a large enclosed rear garden mostly laid to lawn with raised decking area, patio, pebbled borders and outdoor tap and power outlet. To the front is a well-maintained driveway and an integrated garage.

