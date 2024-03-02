Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a characterful Leeds home with high ceilings, large bay windows and stripped wooden flooring

A wonderful Leeds home full of character features such as high ceilings, stripped wooden floorboards, feature fireplaces and bay windows is on the market.

Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Mar 2024

Leeds-based estate agents Manning Stainton has listed this deceptively spacious four bedroom home on Talbot Road in Roundhay for £500,000.

The entrance porch and inner vestibule leads to a lounge with cast iron wood burner and large bay windows to the front. The dining room is a real eye-catcher with high ceilings, feature fireplace and stripped wooden floorboards.

It leads to a modern fitted kitchen with a range of base and wall units and a breakfast bar. Behind is a rear vestibule with guest WC and door to the rear garden.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms, of which one has an en-suite shower room, along with a family bathroom with three piece suite. On the top floor are two further double bedrooms.

Externally, the property features gardens to the front with a driveway providing ample off street parking. To the rear is an enclosed garden with planted borders and a paved patio.

1. Exterior

A characterful and deceptively spacious four bedroom home is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

The bright lounge with high ceilings features a cast iron wood burner.

2. Living room

The bright lounge with high ceilings features a cast iron wood burner. Photo: Manning Stainton

The large dining room brings a real wow-factor.

3. Dining room

The large dining room brings a real wow-factor. Photo: Manning Stainton

Here is a large bay window letting the room flow with natural light.

4. Dining room

Here is a large bay window letting the room flow with natural light. Photo: Manning Stainton

The room also has a stunning feature fireplace.

5. Dining room

The room also has a stunning feature fireplace. Photo: Manning Stainton

The modern fitted kitchen features a range of bae and wall units and a breakfast bar.

6. Kitchen

The modern fitted kitchen features a range of bae and wall units and a breakfast bar. Photo: Manning Stainton

