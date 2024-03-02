The entrance porch and inner vestibule leads to a lounge with cast iron wood burner and large bay windows to the front. The dining room is a real eye-catcher with high ceilings, feature fireplace and stripped wooden floorboards.

It leads to a modern fitted kitchen with a range of base and wall units and a breakfast bar. Behind is a rear vestibule with guest WC and door to the rear garden.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms, of which one has an en-suite shower room, along with a family bathroom with three piece suite. On the top floor are two further double bedrooms.

Externally, the property features gardens to the front with a driveway providing ample off street parking. To the rear is an enclosed garden with planted borders and a paved patio.

