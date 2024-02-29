Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a characterful Leeds home in an early Victorian Grade II-listed stone building

A rare opportunity to acquire a Victorian home in a Grade II-listed building in Leeds.

Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

This beautiful terraced home located on Victoria Terrace in Far Headingley is currently on the market with Dacre Son & Hartley for £669,000.

Enter into a hallway with grand staircase and access to a gorgeous living room with feature fireplace. The open dining kitchen has a central isle and a range of fitted units.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a smaller single bedroom along with the family bathroom with bathtub with shower over. The top floor hosts a stunning bedroom with exposed wooden ceiling beams and en-suite bathroom, and the fifth bedroom.

There is also a large basement with lots of storage space and a wine cellar.

Externally, the gardens feature a stone flagged patio with steps leading down to a large lawn with a good degree of privacy.

1. Exterior

A luxurious terraced house in Far Headingley is on the market. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The entrance hallway features ceiling arch and a grand staircase.

2. Hallway

The entrance hallway features ceiling arch and a grand staircase. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

It leads into an elegant sitting room with feature stone fireplace.

3. Living room

It leads into an elegant sitting room with feature stone fireplace. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The large window overlooks the garden.

4. Living room

The large window overlooks the garden. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The kitchen has a range of units and a central island.

5. Kitchen

The kitchen has a range of units and a central island. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

Here is also a beautiful dining room.

6. Dining room

Here is also a beautiful dining room. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

