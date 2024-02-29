This beautiful terraced home located on Victoria Terrace in Far Headingley is currently on the market with Dacre Son & Hartley for £669,000.
Enter into a hallway with grand staircase and access to a gorgeous living room with feature fireplace. The open dining kitchen has a central isle and a range of fitted units.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a smaller single bedroom along with the family bathroom with bathtub with shower over. The top floor hosts a stunning bedroom with exposed wooden ceiling beams and en-suite bathroom, and the fifth bedroom.
There is also a large basement with lots of storage space and a wine cellar.
Externally, the gardens feature a stone flagged patio with steps leading down to a large lawn with a good degree of privacy.