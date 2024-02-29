This beautiful terraced home located on Victoria Terrace in Far Headingley is currently on the market with Dacre Son & Hartley for £669,000.

Enter into a hallway with grand staircase and access to a gorgeous living room with feature fireplace. The open dining kitchen has a central isle and a range of fitted units.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a smaller single bedroom along with the family bathroom with bathtub with shower over. The top floor hosts a stunning bedroom with exposed wooden ceiling beams and en-suite bathroom, and the fifth bedroom.

There is also a large basement with lots of storage space and a wine cellar.

Externally, the gardens feature a stone flagged patio with steps leading down to a large lawn with a good degree of privacy.

1 . Exterior A luxurious terraced house in Far Headingley is on the market.

2 . Hallway The entrance hallway features ceiling arch and a grand staircase.

3 . Living room It leads into an elegant sitting room with feature stone fireplace.

4 . Living room The large window overlooks the garden.

5 . Kitchen The kitchen has a range of units and a central island.

6 . Dining room Here is also a beautiful dining room.