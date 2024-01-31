Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a beautiful Leeds family home on a large corner plot with refurbished kitchen

This gorgeous home on Greenlea Avenue in Yeadon sits on an impressive corner plot with lots of potential for further development.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

Upon entering this home, you are greeted by a spacious hallway with a large downstairs WC and access to the first floor.

Walk through to the newly refurbished breakfast kitchen with a range of fitted base and wall mounted shaker style units, space for a free standing range cooker, washing machine and large fridge/freezer and access to the rear garden.

The large lounge two windows to the front and side flooding the space with natural light

Up the stairs is a spacious landing with a large airing cupboard for extra storage. It leads to three good-size bedrooms, of which two are double rooms and one is a good-size single.

The newly fitted bathroom features a large walk-in shower with rain shower above, a fitted sink basin with storage and low flush WC.

Externally the property sits on a corner plot with lots of potential for the new owner to develop. The garden covers three sides and features a large private patio, a lawned garden to the side with a cherry blossom tree and a large driveway and detached garage to the front.

The Leeds home is the market with the Home Movement for £240,000.

The home sits on a corner plot with a large driveway to a detached garage to the front.

1. Exterior

The home sits on a corner plot with a large driveway to a detached garage to the front. Photo: The Home Movement

In the spacious dual aspect living room is lots of space for family gatherings.

2. Lounge

In the spacious dual aspect living room is lots of space for family gatherings. Photo: The Home Movement

The modern breakfast kitchen with access to the garden and lots of space.

3. Kitchen

The modern breakfast kitchen with access to the garden and lots of space. Photo: The Home Movement

The newly refurbished kitchen offers a range of fitted base and wall mounted shaker style units.

4. Kitchen

The newly refurbished kitchen offers a range of fitted base and wall mounted shaker style units. Photo: The Home Movement

The landing is spacious and has a large airing cupboard great for storage.

5. Landing

The landing is spacious and has a large airing cupboard great for storage. Photo: The Home Movement

The master bedroom is a large double with fitted cupboard.

6. Master bedroom

The master bedroom is a large double with fitted cupboard. Photo: The Home Movement

