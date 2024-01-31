Upon entering this home, you are greeted by a spacious hallway with a large downstairs WC and access to the first floor.

Walk through to the newly refurbished breakfast kitchen with a range of fitted base and wall mounted shaker style units, space for a free standing range cooker, washing machine and large fridge/freezer and access to the rear garden.

The large lounge two windows to the front and side flooding the space with natural light

Up the stairs is a spacious landing with a large airing cupboard for extra storage. It leads to three good-size bedrooms, of which two are double rooms and one is a good-size single.

The newly fitted bathroom features a large walk-in shower with rain shower above, a fitted sink basin with storage and low flush WC.

Externally the property sits on a corner plot with lots of potential for the new owner to develop. The garden covers three sides and features a large private patio, a lawned garden to the side with a cherry blossom tree and a large driveway and detached garage to the front.

The Leeds home is the market with the Home Movement for £240,000.

