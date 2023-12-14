A charming three bedroom period stone built terraced home in a Leeds village is for sale.

The modern home is located on Carr Road in the heart of Calverley village in Leeds and is listed with Manning Stainton for £375,000.

On the ground floor is a hallway with access to a good-size living room, modern kitchen and separate dining room.

The first floor comprise two double bedrooms and one single as well as the family bathroom with free-standing bathtub and walk-in shower. In the basement is an extra room ideal for a cinema or playroom.

To the front is a small garden, and the rear garden is enclosed with artificial lawns, patio seating area and planted borders.

1 . Front This modern three bedroom terraced house in Calverley is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Living room To the front sits this good-size living room. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Dining room It has built-in shelves and a feature log burner. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The modern kitchen with a range of base and wall units. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Dining room To the rear sits a separate dining room with fireplace. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales