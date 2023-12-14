13 pictures of this Leeds period stone terrace home in Calverley with cinema room ideal for families
A charming three bedroom period stone built terraced home in a Leeds village is for sale.
The modern home is located on Carr Road in the heart of Calverley village in Leeds and is listed with Manning Stainton for £375,000.
On the ground floor is a hallway with access to a good-size living room, modern kitchen and separate dining room.
The first floor comprise two double bedrooms and one single as well as the family bathroom with free-standing bathtub and walk-in shower. In the basement is an extra room ideal for a cinema or playroom.
To the front is a small garden, and the rear garden is enclosed with artificial lawns, patio seating area and planted borders.