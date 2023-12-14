Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this Leeds period stone terrace home in Calverley with cinema room ideal for families

A charming three bedroom period stone built terraced home in a Leeds village is for sale.

By Dennis Morton
Published 14th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

The modern home is located on Carr Road in the heart of Calverley village in Leeds and is listed with Manning Stainton for £375,000.

On the ground floor is a hallway with access to a good-size living room, modern kitchen and separate dining room.

The first floor comprise two double bedrooms and one single as well as the family bathroom with free-standing bathtub and walk-in shower. In the basement is an extra room ideal for a cinema or playroom.

To the front is a small garden, and the rear garden is enclosed with artificial lawns, patio seating area and planted borders.

This modern three bedroom terraced house in Calverley is on the market.

1. Front

This modern three bedroom terraced house in Calverley is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the front sits this good-size living room.

2. Living room

To the front sits this good-size living room. Photo: Manning Stainton

It has built-in shelves and a feature log burner.

3. Dining room

It has built-in shelves and a feature log burner. Photo: Manning Stainton

The modern kitchen with a range of base and wall units.

4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen with a range of base and wall units. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the rear sits a separate dining room with fireplace.

5. Dining room

To the rear sits a separate dining room with fireplace. Photo: Manning Stainton

Up the stairs is a landing with built-in storage space.

6. Landing

Up the stairs is a landing with built-in storage space. Photo: Manning Stainton

