Purplebricks have listed this three-bedroom semi-detached home on Blakeney Road in the Hunslet area of Leeds for £200,000.
The property offers a perfect blend of modern comfort and classic appeal. Enter into the spacious living room fire electric fire and bay window. The modern kitchen boasts sleek finished and integrated appliances along with a side door with access to the front and rear.
On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms, a third, single bedroom and a tiled family bathroom with bathtub and shower over.
The enclosed rear garden is a true oasis with lawns, patio and shrubs creating a tranquil space to enjoy family time in the summer.