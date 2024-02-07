Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 photos showing this good-size Leeds family home offering a blend of modern comfort and classic appeal

If you're looking for the ideal family home in Leeds with a tranquil rear garden and spacious kitchen, this one might be for you.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 7th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Purplebricks have listed this three-bedroom semi-detached home on Blakeney Road in the Hunslet area of Leeds for £200,000.

The property offers a perfect blend of modern comfort and classic appeal. Enter into the spacious living room fire electric fire and bay window. The modern kitchen boasts sleek finished and integrated appliances along with a side door with access to the front and rear.

On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms, a third, single bedroom and a tiled family bathroom with bathtub and shower over.

The enclosed rear garden is a true oasis with lawns, patio and shrubs creating a tranquil space to enjoy family time in the summer.

A welcoming three bedroom home blending modern comfort and classic appeal is on the market.

Exterior

A welcoming three bedroom home blending modern comfort and classic appeal is on the market.

Entering via entry porch the lounge welcomes you with its electric fireplace.

Lounge

Entering via entry porch the lounge welcomes you with its electric fireplace.

Here is also a good-size bay window letting lots of natural light flow through the room.

Lounge

Here is also a good-size bay window letting lots of natural light flow through the room.

To the rear sits an open kitchen diner.

Kitchen

To the rear sits an open kitchen diner.

The modern kitchen boasts sleek finishes and high-end appliances,

Kitchen

The modern kitchen boasts sleek finishes and high-end appliances,

A bright landing gives access to the upstairs rooms.

Landing

A bright landing gives access to the upstairs rooms.

