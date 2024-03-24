Internally, exposed ceiling beams and other character features catch your eye as you step into an impressive kitchen with separate dining space, a large lounge with multi-fuel burner and a conservatory with access to the extensive gardens.

The property has four well-proportioned bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite with bath and shower. There is a family bathroom and addition shower room along with two office spaces, a utility room and storage here as well.