An exceptional four bedroom detached bungalow, Pear Trees, on Barwick Road in Garforth, Leeds, is for sale with Manning Stainton for £675,000.
Internally, exposed ceiling beams and other character features catch your eye as you step into an impressive kitchen with separate dining space, a large lounge with multi-fuel burner and a conservatory with access to the extensive gardens.
The property has four well-proportioned bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite with bath and shower. There is a family bathroom and addition shower room along with two office spaces, a utility room and storage here as well.
Externally, the 1.71 acre garden features green spaces, a double garage, multiple driveways, patios and seating areas and much more, creating a serene oasis.
