13 photos showing this detached bungalow full of character sitting on a 1.7 acre plot in Leeds

This Leeds home is as impressive on the inside as it is on the outside.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 24th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

An exceptional four bedroom detached bungalow, Pear Trees, on Barwick Road in Garforth, Leeds, is for sale with Manning Stainton for £675,000.

Internally, exposed ceiling beams and other character features catch your eye as you step into an impressive kitchen with separate dining space, a large lounge with multi-fuel burner and a conservatory with access to the extensive gardens.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

The property has four well-proportioned bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite with bath and shower. There is a family bathroom and addition shower room along with two office spaces, a utility room and storage here as well.

Externally, the 1.71 acre garden features green spaces, a double garage, multiple driveways, patios and seating areas and much more, creating a serene oasis.

Pear Trees is an exceptional detached bungalow boasting over 295 square metres of versatile living space.

1. Exterior

Pear Trees is an exceptional detached bungalow boasting over 295 square metres of versatile living space. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The generous size kitchen is complete with fitted appliances and flows seamlessly into the dining room.

2. Kitchen

The generous size kitchen is complete with fitted appliances and flows seamlessly into the dining room. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
This spacious room with exposed wooden ceiling beams is a great place to entertain.

3. Dining room

This spacious room with exposed wooden ceiling beams is a great place to entertain. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The lounge also features stunning ceiling beams along with a multi-fuel burning stove for an ambiance of warmth and comfort.

4. Lounge

The lounge also features stunning ceiling beams along with a multi-fuel burning stove for an ambiance of warmth and comfort. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The large conservatory serves as a second reception room.

5. Conservatory

The large conservatory serves as a second reception room. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The bungalow comprises four generous double bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

6. Bedroom

The bungalow comprises four generous double bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsManning StaintonGarforthProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.