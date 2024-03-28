13 photos showing a spacious family home ideally in a semi-rural Leeds area with Smeg appliances in kitchen

Have a look inside this fabulous Leeds home with en-suite master bedroom, open dining kitchen and a cosy rear garden.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 28th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Set back from the main road in a highly attractive semi-rural location, this property on Back Lane in Farnley offers a great degree of privacy.

The home, which is on the market with estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley for £390,000, comprise an entry porch leading into a large, bright living room with feature fireplace, stairs to the first floor and double doors leading into the modern dining kitchen.

This open room features a range of fitted base and wall units and integrated appliances such as Smeg range oven. The dining area benefits from a skylight and French doors to onto the rear garden. There is also a downstairs WC discreetly hidden away here.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with spacious en-suite shower room and built-in wardrobes, a second double bedroom and a single bedroom currently used as an office. The family bathroom has a bath and separate shower.

Externally is a driveway and lawned garden to the front, while the enclosed rear garden has an artificial lawn, Yorkshire stone patio, decked seating area and garden shed.

1. Front aspect

Step into this stunning three bedroom home with gardens to the front and rear. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

2. Living room

The spacious living room with attractive solid wood floor greets you as you enter via the entry porch. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

3. Living room

The spacious room, which also hosts stairs to the first floor, has windows overlooking the front elevation as well as a feature fireplace. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

4. Dining kitchen

Step through double doors into this well-appointed dining kitchen with Karndean flooring. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

5. Dining kitchen

The kitchen area has a number of fitted base and wall units and complimentary worktops along with a number of Smeg appliances. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

6. Dining kitchen

While the dining area is bright and airy with skylight and French doors onto the rear garden. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

