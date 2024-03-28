Set back from the main road in a highly attractive semi-rural location, this property on Back Lane in Farnley offers a great degree of privacy.

The home, which is on the market with estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley for £390,000, comprise an entry porch leading into a large, bright living room with feature fireplace, stairs to the first floor and double doors leading into the modern dining kitchen.

This open room features a range of fitted base and wall units and integrated appliances such as Smeg range oven. The dining area benefits from a skylight and French doors to onto the rear garden. There is also a downstairs WC discreetly hidden away here.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with spacious en-suite shower room and built-in wardrobes, a second double bedroom and a single bedroom currently used as an office. The family bathroom has a bath and separate shower.

Externally is a driveway and lawned garden to the front, while the enclosed rear garden has an artificial lawn, Yorkshire stone patio, decked seating area and garden shed.

1 . Front aspect Step into this stunning three bedroom home with gardens to the front and rear. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

2 . Living room The spacious living room with attractive solid wood floor greets you as you enter via the entry porch. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

3 . Living room The spacious room, which also hosts stairs to the first floor, has windows overlooking the front elevation as well as a feature fireplace. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

4 . Dining kitchen Step through double doors into this well-appointed dining kitchen with Karndean flooring. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

5 . Dining kitchen The kitchen area has a number of fitted base and wall units and complimentary worktops along with a number of Smeg appliances. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

6 . Dining kitchen While the dining area is bright and airy with skylight and French doors onto the rear garden. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales