13 photos showing a completely renovated Victorian family home in Leeds with front and rear gardens

A beautiful Victorian home in Leeds newly renovated with modern sophistication is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

On Lidgett Lane in Garforth is this stunning three bedroom home on the market with Manning Stainton for £475,000.

Enter into the spacious and modern property which blends classic charm with modern comfort. A large reception room iwth canted bay window sits to the front elevation, while the extended kitchen with central island, dining room and accompanying snug sits to the rear.

On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms, and a good-size single room currently used as a dressing room. The magnificent bathroom is reached via a set of stairs and features a four-piece suite with roll top bath, walk-in shower, wash hand basin and low level WC.

Externally is a large driveway and garden to the front with lots of space for off street parking along with small lawned areas. The rear garden is a true sanctuary, accessed via large bi-folding doors from the dining area, and features lawns, patios, planted borders and more making it the perfect spot for a summer get-together.

A luxurious Victorian home in Garforth has been listed on the market.

1. Exterior

A luxurious Victorian home in Garforth has been listed on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

The spacious reception room features a canted bay fronted window and multi-fuel burning stove.

2. Reception room

The spacious reception room features a canted bay fronted window and multi-fuel burning stove. Photo: Manning Stainton

The modern shaker kitchen has high specification appliances and central island.

3. Kitchen

The modern shaker kitchen has high specification appliances and central island. Photo: Manning Stainton

It leads through to a bright dining room.

4. Kitchen and dining room

It leads through to a bright dining room. Photo: Manning Stainton

This skilful extension to the rear has a pitched roof and bi-folding doors opening onto the rear garden.

5. Dining room

This skilful extension to the rear has a pitched roof and bi-folding doors opening onto the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

There is even a small snug area in the corner.

6. Dining room

There is even a small snug area in the corner. Photo: Manning Stainton

