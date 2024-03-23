On Lidgett Lane in Garforth is this stunning three bedroom home on the market with Manning Stainton for £475,000.
Enter into the spacious and modern property which blends classic charm with modern comfort. A large reception room iwth canted bay window sits to the front elevation, while the extended kitchen with central island, dining room and accompanying snug sits to the rear.
On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms, and a good-size single room currently used as a dressing room. The magnificent bathroom is reached via a set of stairs and features a four-piece suite with roll top bath, walk-in shower, wash hand basin and low level WC.
Externally is a large driveway and garden to the front with lots of space for off street parking along with small lawned areas. The rear garden is a true sanctuary, accessed via large bi-folding doors from the dining area, and features lawns, patios, planted borders and more making it the perfect spot for a summer get-together.
