The three bedroom semi-detached home listed with Purplebricks for £350,000 is situated in a desirable location on Uppermoor in the Leeds market town Pudsey.
Enter into the home via an elegant front door with stained glass to be greeted by a colourful living room designed for comfort with a large bay window overlooking the front elevation. The burgundy kitchen features a range of contemporary appliances and fitted units along with a large dining space and a door onto the rear garden.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms, each with their own unique colours and with built-in wardrobes. A further single room is also on the first floor which can be used for a range of purposes. The family bathroom has a sleek finish and features a bath and separate shower.
Externally, the property has a large driveway to the front with ample parking space for numerous vehicles, along with a single garage. To the rear is a sprawling green enclosed garden with lawn, patio and planted borders.
