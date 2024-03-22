13 photos showing a colourful family home with elegant open dining kitchen and large bay windows in Leeds

This contemporary Leeds home will bring extra joy to everyday life with its colourful interiors and lush green garden.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

The three bedroom semi-detached home listed with Purplebricks for £350,000 is situated in a desirable location on Uppermoor in the Leeds market town Pudsey.

Enter into the home via an elegant front door with stained glass to be greeted by a colourful living room designed for comfort with a large bay window overlooking the front elevation. The burgundy kitchen features a range of contemporary appliances and fitted units along with a large dining space and a door onto the rear garden.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms, each with their own unique colours and with built-in wardrobes. A further single room is also on the first floor which can be used for a range of purposes. The family bathroom has a sleek finish and features a bath and separate shower.

Externally, the property has a large driveway to the front with ample parking space for numerous vehicles, along with a single garage. To the rear is a sprawling green enclosed garden with lawn, patio and planted borders.

A colourful contemporary three bedroom family home on Uppermoor in Pudsey is for sale.

1. Exterior

A colourful contemporary three bedroom family home on Uppermoor in Pudsey is for sale. Photo: Purplebricks

Enter via the entry porch and this beautiful door into a hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to ground floor rooms.

2. Hall

Enter via the entry porch and this beautiful door into a hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to ground floor rooms. Photo: Purplebricks

The spacious living room sits to the front of the home.

3. Living room

The spacious living room sits to the front of the home. Photo: Purplebricks

Designed for comfort, this colourful room is flooded with natural light from the large bay window overlooking the front elevation.

4. Living room

Designed for comfort, this colourful room is flooded with natural light from the large bay window overlooking the front elevation. Photo: Purplebricks

The modern burgundy kitchen features sleek countertops and contemporary appliances.

5. Dining kitchen

The modern burgundy kitchen features sleek countertops and contemporary appliances. Photo: Purplebricks

Here is also a large dining area with bay window overlooking the rear garden.

6. Dining kitchen

Here is also a large dining area with bay window overlooking the rear garden. Photo: Purplebricks

