13 photos showing a colourful family home in Leeds set over four storeys with sprawling rear garden

This period terraced home in Leeds offers modern convenience and characterful charm across four floors.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

The four-bedroom home on Rufford Avenue in Leeds' Yeadon is on the market with estate agents Hunters for £374,950.

Enter into the property via a small garden and be greeted by a colourful lounge with log burner and a separate dining room. Down the stairs is a modern kitchen with sun room overlooking the rear garden along with a second dining room.

On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms and a family bathroom with large walk-in shower. Two further bedrooms can be found on the top floor, one of which has a skylight.

Via the sun room, enter onto a large decked area in the rear garden. Stairs take you down to a large lawn, enclosed and with a great degree of privacy.

A colourful terrace set over four floors is on the market.

1. Exterior

A colourful terrace set over four floors is on the market. Photo: Hunters

Enter into the home where a charming lounge with log burner awaits.

2. Sitting room

Enter into the home where a charming lounge with log burner awaits. Photo: Hunters

A second living room with a large window overlooking the front elevation can also be found here.

3. Living room

A second living room with a large window overlooking the front elevation can also be found here. Photo: Hunters

Down the stairs to the lower ground floor is a stylish kitchen equipped with integral appliances.

4. Kitchen

Down the stairs to the lower ground floor is a stylish kitchen equipped with integral appliances. Photo: Hunters

There is also a separate spacious dining room here ideal for gathering friends and family.

5. Dining room

There is also a separate spacious dining room here ideal for gathering friends and family. Photo: Hunters

The sun room can be reached via the kitchen and overlooks the sprawling garden.

6. Sun room

The sun room can be reached via the kitchen and overlooks the sprawling garden. Photo: Hunters

