The four-bedroom home on Rufford Avenue in Leeds' Yeadon is on the market with estate agents Hunters for £374,950.
Enter into the property via a small garden and be greeted by a colourful lounge with log burner and a separate dining room. Down the stairs is a modern kitchen with sun room overlooking the rear garden along with a second dining room.
On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms and a family bathroom with large walk-in shower. Two further bedrooms can be found on the top floor, one of which has a skylight.
Via the sun room, enter onto a large decked area in the rear garden. Stairs take you down to a large lawn, enclosed and with a great degree of privacy.
